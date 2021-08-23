The NSW Government has blasted the state’s construction sector for violations of COVID safety rules as the government in that state attempts to battle the growing outbreak of the Delta strain.

In his latest announcement. NSW Minister for Better Regulation revealed that SafeWork NSW had levied fines totalling $40,000 for failing to comply with new COVID requirements which apply on construction sites across Greater Sydney.

Introduced to enable the building sector to reopen safely following a two-week shutdown across Greater Sydney in July, the new rules enable the sector to reopen subject to:

  • A capacity limit of 50 percent
  • A COVID-safety plan, which requires specific measures regarding worker wellbeing, physical distancing, cleaning and hygiene and record keeping
  • A restriction of work to unoccupied sites in some local government areas
  • New requirements regarding vaccination and testing for those workers who reside in local government areas where COVID transmission has been identified as being particularly high (Bayside, Blacktown, Burwood, Campbelltown, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Georges River, Liverpool, Parramatta, Strathfield, or some suburbs of Penrith)

(Details of current requirements for construction workers and tradespeople can be seen here.)

However, Safe Work Officers last week issued fines at three building sites which were found to be non-compliant with the new requirements.

These included:

  • Two fines of 5,000 per offence for a site in Marsden Park where the site operator failed to ensure that a worker from an identified LGA was vaccinated and the site failed to have required COVID protocols in place including use of QR codes.
  • A fine of $10,000 to a site in Riverstone after two workers from Blacktown and Parramatta had not met vaccination and testing requirements.
  • Fines of $20,000 to a site n Liverpool for not ensuring that workers were vaccinated or tested as per public health orders and for failing to ensure that workers were wearing masks or had scanned the QR code.

In a statement, Anderson said the results were disappointing.

He said SafeWork officers would visit more sites over the weekend and encouraged all to do the right thing on site.

“The NSW Government understands and appreciates the important role the construction sector plays to our State and we are doing everything we can to ensure it is able to keep operating while keeping communities safe,” Anderson said.

“Site operators need to comply with capacity limits to reduce contact, ensure their workers are complying with COVID-19 vaccine requirements and have a safety plan, including a QR code, in place.

“SafeWork Inspectors will be visiting sites, particularly in the identified LGAs that can only do construction work on unoccupied sites and must have vaccinated workers, to assist the industry in implementing controls which prevent transmission of COVID-19.

“While it is the site operator which must enforce the rules, I am urging tradies to support their workmates and the industry by signing in with the QR code, wearing face masks at all times, and in the identified LGAs getting vaccinated and doing the right thing at work by following the orders.”