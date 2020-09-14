A huge swathe of land has been freed up in western Sydney to make way for creation of the city’s third city built around the new airport which is set to open in 2026.

In a joint announcement, NSW Planning Minister Rob Stokes and Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism, and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said around 6,500 hectares of land have been rezoned for the creation of five new precincts which form a core part of development which will surround the new airport and Badgerys Creek and deliver up to 100,000 new jobs and be home to up to 30,000 new residents.

The precincts are:

  • The Aerotropolis Core precinct, which will be the primary hub of activity and which will cater for 50,000 to 60,000 jobs across sectors such as aerospace, defence, manufacturing, healthcare, freight and logistics and education and research as well as providing housing for 20,000 to 30,000 residents.
  • The Northern Gateway precinct, which will act as a major interface between the Airport and the Western Parkland City, linked by high frequency public transport, freight, road and rail connection.
  • The Badgerys Creek precinct, which will directly adjoin the airport to the east and support airport operations as well as the new urban centre in the Aerotropolis Core to the south and the Northern Gateway to the west
  • The Agribusiness precinct, which will skirt the western edge of the airport and support the long-term retention and growth of agribusiness and intensive plant-based agriculture in the Aerotropolis. The precinct will act as a catalyst for agricultural exports from the region and support its existing rural landscape by enabling agricultural exports to go from farmgate to international consumer plates in 36 hours.
  • The Wianamatta-South Creek precinct which will be rejuvenated and will form a central green spine that will protect the environment and provide open space for residents with features such as walking and cycling trails as well as cafés and restaurants.

The rezoning is one of 10 projects in the fifth tranche of the NSW Government’s Planning System Acceleration Program.

To date, the government says the program has created opportunities for more than 50,000 jobs and almost $25 billion worth of economic investment.

