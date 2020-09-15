Funding commitments for eight new infrastructure projects across healthcare, education and transport have been announced as part of a $3 billion program which the NSW Government is undertaking to boost the economy after COVID 19 and create thousands of jobs.

In a joint announcement, NSW Premier Gladys Berijiklian and Treasure Dominic Perrottet declared that funding had been allocated to eight projects as part of the thirty developments which are set to receive funding under the Government’s $3 billion Jobs and Infrastructure Acceleration Fund.

The projects are:

Health:

  • $60m for the Sydney Children’s Hospital Network, Randwick
  • $105m to start work on the final stage of the $700 million redevelopment of St George Hospital involving the $385m St George Hospital Integrated Ambulatory Care Precinct, Kogarah and deliver it two years earlier than planned
  • $52m to start work on the $700m Shellharbour Hospital to be built on a greenfield site

Education

  • $100m for the TAFE NSW Asset Renewal Program
  • More than $300m for schools including an upgrade of Carlingford West Public School

Transport, Roads and Precincts

  • $28.2m for the Mamre Road Stage 1 (M4 Motorway to Erskine Park Road)
  • $90m for the Spring Farm Parkway Stage 1
  • An initial $20m to start work on the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshore precinct. Project up to $76m subject to further community consultation

The $3 billion acceleration fund was announced on May 31 as part of the NSW Government’s efforts to stimulate a building led recovery following COVID-19.

All up, 30 projects are expected to be funded.

Apart from the eight announced today, the remainder will be announced in coming months.

NSW Premier Gladys Berijiklian said the fund will deliver important employment opportunities at a time when the state needs them most.

“We are committed to firing up the economy and are investing $3 billion to accelerate new and existing projects in priority sectors that will provide a path to employment for thousands of people in NSW, while assisting our economic recovery,” Berijiklian said.

Perrottet said the NSW economy was the engine room of the nation.

“We are committed to keeping people in jobs and businesses and in business across the state, with around half of this investment targeted to the regions. Funding projects that will

support 20,000 jobs is a huge win for NSW.”

 

