Up to 200,000 licence holders operating in the building and construction sector throughout NSW are set to have their fees waived under a measure which the government in that state says will save licence holders an aggregate of up to $50 million.

Announced by Premier Gladys Berijiklian, Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello and Minister for Finance and Small Business Damien Tudehope, the moves will see licence fees waived for tradespeople for up to twelve months.

Whilst giving few details, the aforementioned trio said the moves would deliver relief for small business at a time when cash-flow was critical.

Dominello said the measures were part of efforts to help businesses to stay afloat during the COVID-19 crisis and assist them to re-start once the crisis has abated.

“These measures put business and workers first so they can continue to be the lifeblood for their communities across the State,” Dominello said.

“We’re going to help them withstand this storm, so they can hit the ground running later.”