A stadium which has been recognised on the world stage for innovation is still the best venue in Australia, a national poll has found.

In its latest announcement, Stadiums Australia says that Optus Stadium in Perth has been voted as Australia’s best Stadium for the third consecutive year.

All up, Optus Stadium received 42 percent of the public vote, which was held on the Austadiums website between December 30 and January 9.

This is more than twice those received by the Melbourne Cricket Ground (19 percent), which was the second most popular stadium.

Set on the banks of the Swan River, Optus Stadium was opened in 2018 and is the third largest stadium in Australia.

It was designed to provide a gateway to the city and an internationally recognizable landmark for Perth and Western Australia.

It hosts hosts a variety of sports and entertainment events, including Australian Football League, International and Big Bash League cricket, soccer, rugby league and union as well as many concerts.

It had an initial seating capacity of 60,000 but was designed for this to be able to be increased to 70,000 seats within the existing structure.

Features include:

  • A fabric roof which covers 85 percent of the seats and which rings the pitch in a steed, bowl shaped area that maximises views from every angle.
  • A distinct, five-tiered structure which is wrapped in a textural bronze façade. The façade is made of anodized aluminium which comes to life at night with a custom LED lighting system.
  • A bold and simple form which tells a story of the land and reflects the unique geology by day as a shimmering form that rises from the river. This changes throughout the day to become a dynamic, pulsating form by night.
  • A coliseum seating ‘bowl’ which maximises the fans’ connection to the field of play and creates a unique atmosphere and exceptional views from anywhere inside the stadium.
  • A range of ‘fan first’ facilities including two giant 340 sqm video screens – the biggest in Australia.
  • The Stadium Park, which is open year-round to the public and incorporates a covered community arbour that links the new Stadium Station to Swan River, the BHP amphitheater, children’s playgrounds, picnic areas and the BHP boardwalk.
  • A community sports oval which is available for public use on non-game days and a network of walking and cycling tracks throughout.

In addition to being voted as Australia’s best stadium, the venue has won a suite of awards internationally.

Last July, it was awarded as the Venue of the Year at the Stadium Business Awards in Manchester.

In 2019, it was voted as the world’s most beautiful sports facility ast the Prix Bersailles 2019 international architecture awards.

The stadium was constructed by Multiplex and was designed by Hassell, COX and HKS Sport and Entertainment.

It is owned by the Western Australian Government.

Acting Western Australian Sport and Recreation Minister Stephen Dawson welcomed the poll’s results.

“The success of the stadium is a collective effort – from VenuesWest, Public Transport Authority, VenuesLive the operator, the players, entertainers, support staff, broadcasters, suppliers, partners, security and food and beverage staff and other stakeholders such as the Burswood Park Authority, Tourism WA and Town of Victoria Park to name a few,” Dawson said.

“Since opening, the Stadium and Stadium Park have evolved into a 365 day a year destination with a seven day a week café, expansive parklands and The OZONE which is home to the Stadium’s Behind the Scenes Tours, Indigenous Cultural Tours and the HALO and VERTIGO rooftop experiences, which has been enjoyed by 118,000 locals and tourists alike.”

Outside of the most popular venue, three other categories were awarded.

The Best Cricket Ground category was won by the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as it was in 2021, accumulating 31 percent of the votes, ahead of Optus Stadium with 29 percent and Adelaide Oval 16 percent.

The new Allianz Stadium took out the Best Rectangular Stadium category, with 17 percent of the votes, just ahead of HBF Park (16 percent) and AAMI Park (15 percent).

Geelong’s GMHBA Stadium won the Best Regional Stadium category with 27 percent of votes, ahead of Queensland Country Bank Stadium on 24 percent and McDonald Jones Stadium 11 percent.

 

