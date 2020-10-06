Six new bridges will are being constructed whilst another five are being modified as part of the first stage of the Paramatta Light Rail Project, the NSW Government has announced.

Minister for Transport and Roads Andrew Constance said the bridges at Westmead, Parramatta, Camellia, Rosehill and Dundas will support dual-track light rail as well as an active transport link.

(above: A 750-tonne crane installs Super T girders at Kissing Point Road bridge in Dundas.. Image supplied)

Work on the 11 new and upgraded bridges across the Parramatta region includes (see map attached):

  • A former rail bridge at Kissing Point Road in Dundas converted to active transport alongside a new three-span bridge for light rail;
  • Replacing the James Hardie Underpass in Camellia with a new bridge for light rail and the active transport link;
  • Encasing support structures for Victoria Road Bridge and Pennant Hills Road Bridge in concrete for protection;
  • Modifying the Adderton Road Bridge, Telopea, to support active transport;
  • Replacing Vineyard Creek Bridge and Leamington Road Underpass, both in Dundas and recently demolished, with new bridges for light rail and active transport;
  • Building a new two-span bridge for light rail and active transport across Parramatta River alongside the existing Bridge Road Bridge in the Cumberland precinct;
  • A new 417-tonne steel arch bridge over James Ruse Drive at Rosehill (the biggest bridge construction on the project).

Member for Parramatta Geoff Lee said light rail will be incorporated into a number of historic bridges.

The 1839 Lennox Bridge in Parramatta’s CBD, for instance, will support light rail and pedestrians instead of car traffic.

Meanwhile, the Parramatta River Bridge at Camellia which was built in 1895 and modified in 1995 will be widened to accommodate an active transport link.

Lee said the bridges had been designed and engineered to pay respect to the past whilst meanwhile supporting new technology and infrastructure.

Construction impacts upon the community were also being minimised by use of prefabricated material which can be installed over just a few days.

Aerial view: Kissing Point Road Bridge

The new and upgraded bridges are part of the first stage of the Paramatta Light Rail Network, which is set to open in 2023 and will link Westmead to the West and Carlingford in the north-east via a two-way track spanning twelve kilometres.

The route will link Parramatta’s CBD and train station to the Westmead Health Precinct, Cumberland Hospital Precinct, the Bankwest Stadium, the Camellia Town Centre, the new science and technology museum Powerhouse Parramatta, the private and social housing redevelopment at Telopea, Rosehill Gardens Racecourse and three Western Sydney University campuses.

By 2026, around 28,000 people will use Parramatta Light Rail every day and an estimated 130,000 people will be living within walking distance of light rail stops.

 

