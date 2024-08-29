A new vision to transform the riverfront area of Perth into a world-class destination has been unveiled.

At is council meeting on Tuesday, the City of Perth Council agreed to release the Riverfront Masterplan, which aims to unlock the potential of Langley Park and the Swan River.

Often referred to as the city’s ‘front garden’, Perth City Riverfront offers potential to add value to Perth’s reputation as a destination city.

However, a 2019 study found that the area is underutilised and is used by only a small section of the community.

Furthermore, with Greater Perth expected to overtake Brisbane to become Australia’s third largest city by 2028, the city has a need to deliver quality open space to support its growing population.

This is particularly important as the city is consistently ranked in the top 10 on the Economist Intelligence Units’ World’s Most Liveable Cities survey – an achievement which the city is working hard to maintain.

Moreover, the riverfront’s potential has long been recognised but has received only limited action.

Since 1883, the riverfront has been the subject of more than 200 master plans.

However, none of these have been acted upon.

All up, the new Riverfront Masterplan area is a 44-hectare site that extents for 2.2 kilometres along the river between Supreme Court Gardens and the Causeway.

It is comprised of Langley Park and two foreshore areas between Terrace Road and the river.

The centrepiece of the plan involves reimagining the waterfront into a series of five distinct precincts – cultural, play, leisure, event and ecology.

Features of the plan include:

  • reshaping of the river edge with planning, headlands, beaches, boardwalks and terracing
  • a winding, continuous river walk
  • realignment and narrowing of Riverside Drive to one lane in each direction to create more usable sand safer spaces by the river and to enable delivery of a more naturalised river edge
  • a major new outdoor city leisure attraction known as ‘The Lagoon’, that will be infused with local landscape and culture and supported by cafes and restaurants
  • tree line pedestrian boulevards to connect people from Hill Street and Bennett Street
  • re-framing of Langley Park with reduced lawn space but greater connection to nature and biodiversity with native trees and plants along with river
  • wetlands to clean and attenuate storm water and improve river water quality
  • planting of around 3,000 new trees including native trees and plants
  • support for river edge ecologies through riparian planting and re-shaped edge conditions
  • activities and things to do including an all ages play experience, food and beverage destinations event attractions during winter, celebration of culture through public art, community sport and event spaces, comfortable landscape paces and suitable amenities.

Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas welcomed the Masterplan’s release.

Zempilas said that the riverfront as it stands has been underutilised and its potential as a tourist destination has not been fully realised.

“This vision will dramatically increase the liveability of the area and attract visitors and tourists and enable the city riverfront to become a destination attraction with a lagoon, cafes and restaurants, a public mooring and ferry jetty, a river walk and ecological precinct,” he said.

“The time to push this vision forward is now and plan our riverfront and make it the envy of other cities around the world.

“We have a beautiful river on our doorstep – a magnificent asset – which has never been fully showcased.”

The plan was prepared by leading design and architecture firm Hassell.

Consultation on the Masterplan will likely commence toward the end of the year after the City has finalised a formal process for community engagement.

Those who are interesting in participating can register their interest here.

 

 

