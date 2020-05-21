An independent inquiry into a central Queensland dam plagued with structural issues has recommended future dam construction be overhauled to ensure they are safe. 

The inquiry examined the serious structural and stability issues identified at Bundaberg’s troubled Paradise Dam, which authorities feared could break apart during an extreme weather event.

Its report tabled in Queensland parliament on Thursday found the dam had structural issues but that more testing needed to be done to determine the extent.

The commission made eight recommendations which were accepted by the Queensland Government.

These included stronger independent review of new dam construction, better integration of geotechnical and hydraulic engineering and more rigorous compliance checks.

“Implementing these recommendations swiftly will help us to ensure that the community can be confident in the safety and security of every new dam built in Queensland,” the report stated.

The government will now meet with stakeholders to develop an action plan which is expected to be released later this year.

The report into Paradise Dam follows one by the state’s Inspector-General for Emergency Management, which was released in December.

That report found the strength of the dam’s spillway was an unacceptable risk to the community, and that the dam had been further compromised by damage during a flood in 2013.

Both reports found dam operator Sunwater had been responding appropriately to the risks.