Queensland is set to invest a record $107 billion on public infrastructure projects over the next four years.

The Queensland Government has released the 2024/25 state budget.

The budget is the last before the next Queensland election to be held in October.

In terms of infrastructure, the Government has committed a record $107 billion over the four-year forward estimates period from 2024/25 until 2027/28.

This includes $27.1 billion in 2024-25 – a number which is expected to directly support around 72,000 jobs across the state.

Specific areas of focus involve energy, transport, regions and the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

In terms of energy, the government is spending $26 billion over four years to deliver the Queensland Energy and Jobs Plan.

This includes:

  • $16.5 billion for renewable energy and storage projects
  • $8.5 billion for transmission infrastructure, including CopperString 2032, SuperGrid and Renewable Energy Zone transmission works
  • $500 million for distribution network storage, including Energy Queensland’s Local Network Battery Plan and Local Renewable Energy Zone Pilot Projects; and
  • $192 million for Powerlink to develop Transmission and Training Hubs in Townsville and Gladstone.

Turning to transport, the budget includes $37.4 billion over four years to deliver the Queensland Transport and Roads Investment Program which involves road, rail, bus, cycling and marine infrastructure on freight, commuter and recreational networks.

  • Construction Stage 1 of the Coomera Connector, Coomera to Nerang. This will reduce pressure on the M1 by providing an alternative route for the growing communities and commercial hubs of Helensvale and Coomera. At a total cost of $3.026 billion (jointly funded with the Australian Government), the 16-kilometre Stage 1 is expected to progressively open to traffic in late 2025.
  • The ongoing Bruce Highway Upgrade Program, which includes total budgets of $1.730 billion to construct the Rockhampton Ring Road, $1.162 billion to construct Cooroy to Curra (Section D), $948 million for the upgrade between the Gateway Motorway and Dohles Rocks Road (Stage 1), and $336 million towards a bypass of Tiaro to increase the flood immunity, safety and efficiency of the Bruce Highway.
  • Stage 3 of the Gold Coast Light Rail, from Broadbeach South to Burleigh Heads. This will connect to the existing Gold Coast Light Rail and will provide eight additional stations at a total estimated cost of $1.219 billion (jointly funding with the Australian Government and Gold Coast City Council).
  • $5.75 billion (split 50:50 with the Australian Government) in commitment for the Logan and Gold Coast Faster Rail(Kuraby to Beenleigh). This includes a plan to increase the number of tracks between Kuraby and Beenleigh from 2 to 4 tracks, with modernised rail systems, station upgrades and level crossing removals along this 20 kilometre corridor.

Of the $27 billion invested across the capital works program in 2025/26, as much as $18.568 billion will be spent in regional areas.

This will support around 50,000 regional jobs.

In addition to work in the transport and energy projects referred to above, regional works in the 2024/25 budget will include:

  • $124.5 million toward the Works for Queensland program that supports local governments outside South-East Queensland by funding job-creating maintenance and minor infrastructure projects relating to assets owned or controlled by local governments.
  • $100 million over 3 years from the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements Efficiencies, jointly funded by the Queensland and Australian Governments, to support a suite of high priority disaster resilience and mitigation infrastructure and non-infrastructure programs and projects.
  • Other projects including the delivery of health facilities under the Building Rural and Remote Health Program, building new regional school facilities, Domestic and Family Violence Courthouse improvements, replacement of the Bowen Wharf, raising and improving Burdekin Falls Dam, delivery of the Toowoomba to Warwick Pipeline project, and construction of the Fitzroy to Gladstone Pipeline.

A final area of focus is preparation for the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.

Here, the Budget provides for $7.1 billion in overall expenditure for venues over the nine years to 2032/33.

Following the Government’s response to the independent review of sporting venues , the venues infrastructure program comprises the Brisbane Arena ($2.5 billion), upgrades to the Queensland State Athletics Centre and refurbishment of the Gabba Stadium and Suncorp Stadium ($2.7 billion), and 15 new or upgraded venues under the Minor Venues Program ($1.9 billion).

Meanwhile, funding of $560 million is allocated for minor venues works now in procurement – Chandler Indoor Sports Centre, Brisbane Aquatic Centre, Sunshine Coast Indoor Sport Centre, Sunshine Coast Mountain Bike Centre, and Sunshine Coast Stadium.

 

Cost Blowouts Hurt

Whilst the active capital spend is welcomed for those in engineering and construction, the large dollar amount sadly also reflects cost blowouts on a number of existing projects.

The cost of the Logan-Gold Coast Faster Rail scheme, for example, has risen from $2.6 billon to $5.75 billion.

Meanwhile, the proposed rebuild of the famous Gabba was canned after the project’s price tag blew out from an original estimate of $1 billion to $2.7 billion and the aforementioned venues review found that the projects.

 

