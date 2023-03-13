The construction industry has always been a crucial economic sector, providing infrastructure, commercial buildings and housing to meet the needs of a growing population.

However, with the increased focus on sustainability, construction workers are increasingly required to integrate renewable energy sources into their building designs. As a result, it’s become essential for them to receive training on solar installation and maintenance.

 

The Rise of Solar

The solar industry is booming, with Australia’s large-scale solar energy generation capacity projected to grow by 10 gigawatts within seven years. More people want photovoltaic panels on their homes and businesses than ever before — and for the first time, many can afford them.

 

Some utility providers offer incentives and discounts to entice people to switch. Duke Energy aims to cut its emissions by 70% by 2030, allowing customers to receive solar credits at the rate they’re currently paying, even if the overall price increases. The Australian government provides rebates and subsidies to help people transition to green energy. Can the construction industry keep up with the increased demand?

 

Solar Training Is Essential for Construction Workers

Construction workers must diversify their skill sets to keep pace with the rising tide of solar installation requests. The benefits of solar training include:

1.   More Job Applications

The 2021 National Solar Jobs Census found that just 65% of U.S. solar companies offered on-the-job training. That number must rise to attract otherwise qualified construction workers lacking installation experience. Although fewer than one-third of entry-level solar positions require a bachelor’s degree, it’s little wonder that 89% of solar firms reported needing help finding qualified candidates. Comprehensive training programs would boost job application rates.

2.   Greater Employability

On the job seeker’s side, few things help a resume stand out better than formal training, certifications and experience. This can help construction workers expand their abilities and increase their earning potential. If they decide to start their own contracting business, having a greater skill set allows them to take on more projects.

3.   Fewer Accidents

Construction jobs are notoriously dangerous compared to white-collar positions. Installing photovoltaic panels usually involves climbing ladders, walking on rooftops and handling electric wires. A solid training program can reduce workplace accidents and injuries by teaching workers to safely handle solar panels, wear harnesses and avoid electrocution risks.

4.   Better Workmanship

Proper training teaches workers how to install solar panels correctly so they only have to do it once. Panels last an average of 25 to 30 years, so they require periodic maintenance. Technicians perform roof and electrical repairs, inspections and cleanings. Occasionally, they must replace broken panels. Solar training allows for better craftsmanship and attention to detail.

5.   More Customers Going Solar

The renewable energy transition is setting up a positive feedback loop — as people watch their friends, family and neighbours install photovoltaic panels, they’re inspired to do the same. Solar training will lead to better installations, translating to more satisfied customers spreading favourable reviews about green energy.

This is good news for the planet. Powering buildings with solar energy lets construction workers reduce the world’s carbon footprint and mitigate the effects of climate change. They can feel good about their jobs and know they’re making a real difference.

Making the Switch

The world is transitioning to renewable energy, and solar training is vital for construction workers looking to expand their client pool and employability. The right education can decrease the chance of accidents, improve customer satisfaction and inspire future customers to go green. Solar companies struggling to recruit new talent can also offer training programs to attract candidates and keep the green power flowing.