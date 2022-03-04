Fairview's Vitracore G2, Bonded Aluminium, NSW Pathology Building

Since the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London, façade cladding manufacturers continue to invest heavily in research and development to innovate and redesign aluminium composite panels to withstand the spread of fire up the outside of a building; and help prevent fire re-entering at a higher level. 

Prior to the disastrous fire in 2017, which saw seventy-two people lose their lives, aluminium composite materials were manufactured from polyethylene (PE), which is a plastic sandwiched between two sheets of aluminium.  

After the fire, it was discovered that polyethylene has a low oxygen index, and in a fire when the plastic material drips, it aids fire spread. A major focus of building product manufacturers today is to decrease flammability in cladding and other products to improve fire safety. 

Companies like Fairview have spent millions of dollars on product innovation and rigorous testing to bring to market fire-safe products. Through this development, Fairview has introduced Vitracore G2, which is the first cladding product to be deemed as ‘non-combustible’ in Australia. This has been no mean feat for the Fairview team, with complex building codes and regulations; and stringent compliance requirements that must be met before a product can be approved for sale. Bonded aluminium panels, also known as bonded laminates, are one such innovation. 

“The Fairview innovation team has worked hard to provide performance and bring our customers a smart, lightweight, fire-safe cladding option. Vitracore G2 is a fully compliant and safe solution.”   

Andrew Gillies, Managing Director, Fairview 

 

Why Bonded Aluminium Panels are Deemed Non-Combustible Cladding 

Over the last 5 years, solid aluminium panels have become known as the safest choice when it comes to fire-safety. Solid aluminum doesn’t contain any combustible materials or core or properties, which is why they are considered the safer cladding option for multi-rise buildings. The coating systems also have advantages of being flexible, lightweight, and corrosion-resistant. 

More recently, bonded aluminium panels like Vitracore G2, have proven their performance exceeds solid aluminium products. Vitracore is the first cladding product deemed non-combustible under the Building Code of Australia (BCA) clause C1.9(e) (vii).  

Vitracore G2 is a profiled aluminium panel, with a core carefully engineered and constructed from a complete aluminium structure, rather than a combustible material. It was introduced into the Australian market in 2016 by Fairview and today over one million sqm of Vitracore G2 Bonded Aluminium Panels have been installed across Australia in new buildings and cladding rectification projects. 

The bonded aluminium panel also comes with a plethora of benefits and meets compliance, insurance, and design standards. When it comes to fire safety, it is one of the smartest product choices available for application on Type A, B and C constructions including hospitals, mixed-use developments, and residential projects. Vitracore G2 is also readily available with short lead times, which is a plus with the current supply chain challenges caused by Covid-19. 

Australia 108, Melbourne, Victoria 

The Katsumata Centre, Kardinia International College, Victoria 