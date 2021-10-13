Engineers play a critical role in the design and construction of buildings which are safe and which meet all requirements of the National Construction Code (NCC). In order to produce designs and documentations which demonstrate how a building or system complies with the code, they need a sound understanding of how the NCC operates.  

Our latest CPD course, NCC Fundamentals for Engineers, is an important course for engineers in the construction industry. Developed in collaboration with industry, government and subject matter experts, the course is part of the Australian Building Codes Board’s (ABCB’s) response to the Building Confidence Report.

Using practical examples, this one-hour course helps engineers to understand the basic workings of the NCC along with how these impact engineering design. Once the groundwork is covered, the course explores how these fundamentals apply to important concepts relating to building and site-specific characteristics.

The course also highlights some cross-volume considerations. These serve as a reminder of the multi-disciplinary nature of engineering along with the importance of taking a holistic approach to engineering design.

On successful completion of the assessment, participants will have a greater understanding of the Code and will have more confidence in justifying design decisions. They will be more confident in applying and interpreting the NCC and when identifying and rectifying non-compliance.

The course is delivered fully online with an engaging format of written material, audio-visual content, worked examples and self-paced knowledge checks.

