A leading property services and strata management company has secured a new deal with solar energy providers which it says could save tens of thousands of dollars for owners corporations.

In what it says is an industry first, property services and strata management firm PICA Group said it had secured a three-year arrangement to deliver solar energy to 64 strata buildings.

The energy will be sourced from two solar farms in New South Wales, whilst PICA says it could soon offer renewable energy from other sources such as wind, hygrogen, battery storage and utility scale renewables.

Across the 64 buildings, PICA says the deal will deliver cost savings worth $681,000 annually.

PICA Group chief executive officer Wayne Walker says many owners corporations are acting to both save on energy costs and reduce the carbon footprint of their buildings.

But he said the complexity associated with retail energy deals make it difficult for individual strata schemes to obtain competitive offers.

PICA Group has more than 200,000 lots under management in NSW, Victoria and Queensland across nine strata management businesses

The move comes as New South Wales last week released an electricity roadmap which the government in that state says will support up to 12 gigawatts of wind and solar along with 2 gigawatts of energy storage.

Under that plan, the government award long term contracts for wind and solar farms, long duration storage and back up power through technologies such as batteries and pumped hydro along with fast-start ‘firming’ generation which provides additional grid stability.

In Victoria, meanwhile, the state has announced plans for a 300 MW Victorian Big Battery to provide back up storage to help the grid to cater for that state’s 50 percent renewable energy target by 2030.