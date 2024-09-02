Popular local food operators are set to open their doors at the new $750 million Sydney Fish Market when it begins operation next year.

In its latest announcement, the New South Wales Government says that almost all space within the new market has now been reserved.

The market will be home to a range of new specialty food retailers and restaurants.

For example, celebrity chef Luke Nguyen is partnering with Doltone Hospitality Group to create a flagship South East Asian Restaurant.

Meanwhile, local family run Enmore gelato favourite Cow & the Moon will offer a full desert bar with a range of ice-cream cakes, coffee and – of course – gelato.

They will join existing operators such as Claudio’s Seafood, Getfish and Christies Seafood – each of whom will relocate from the existing market once construction of the new market is finished.

Set to open in 2025, the new Sydney Fish Market is expected to cater for up to 6 million visitors annually.

It will form part of a transformation of Blackwattle Bay that is expected to deliver a waterfront promenade, more than 600sqm of public space, 12,000 sqm of retail space and improved pedestrian and cycling links.

Once operational, the new market will replace the existing market that was established in the 1960s but is becoming increasingly challenged in terms of capacity during Christmas, Easter, Lunar New Year and summer weekends.

Features of the new market will include:

  • A new waterfront promenade that will connect the existing Glebe foreshore to a ferry wharf and more than 600 square meters of new public open space. This will unlock a 15-kilometre foreshore walk from Woolloomooloo to Rozelle Bay and will create one of the world’s longest and most scenic waterfront walks.
  • Construction of new wharfs to enable fishing vessels to unload their catch. This will help to complete an authentic fish market that flows from catch to arrival at the wharf through to auction and sales.
  • An additional wharf that is accessible to the public.
  • Amphitheatre staircases which together with the foreshore will wrap over the operational wharf and will enable members of the public to see into fish market operations.
  • A public hall that will feature the biggest fish market in the Southern Hemisphere. This will include a variety of fish traders, restaurants, cafes, bars and food retailers in a market hall setting.

A key design feature will be the market’s unique timber floating roof.

This is designed to deliver a wave like canopy that reflects the motion of Sydney Harbour’s water and creates a strong visual link to the site.

With a length of 230 meters and a footprint of two-hectares, the roof canopy features a timber structure that is layered with over 400 ‘cassettes’ – each of which are lined with solar panels.

These solar panels will generate up to five percent of the building’s daily energy consumption.

The cassettes themselves will contribute to the architectural effect through resemblance of fish scales.

Other sustainability features of the roof include a surface which enables reflected sunlight to deliver natural light to upper levels whilst offering solar shading from direct rays; the enablement of rainwater collection and use for irrigation and amenities; and reduced material waste (along with improved safety and efficiency) during construction through use of repetitive, modular elements.

In terms of offerings, food and beverage retailers have been carefully selected to cater for a variety of customers.

This will provide varying price points so that visitors can select between options ranging from take-away fish and chips to fine dining with deluxe five-star meals overlooking the Harbour.

In terms of construction, the first concrete slab was laid in May 2023.

A recent milestone was achieved as the first 40 of the 146 roof cassettes were installed.

Around 7,000 jobs are expected to be generated over the construction period whilst around 700 ongoing roles are expected to be available once the new market is operational.

In addition, around $600 million in contracts have been awarded to local suppliers. This includes more than 500 marine piles from SMC Main in Balmain along with more than 30,000 cubic meters of concrete from Traino in Pyrmont and 6,000 tonnes of reinforcement from Active Steel in Western Sydney.

Architects for the project include Danish firm 3XN along with Sydney based firms BVN and Aspect Studios.

Early works were delivered by Hansen-Yan whilst the main construction contract of the market and surrounding public spaces is being delivered by Multiplex.

NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully welcomed the progress regarding uptake and momentum regarding construction.

“For many families a visit to the Sydney Fish Market is a much-loved tradition,” Scully said.

“Picking up fresh local seafood for special occasions or showing off our incredible harbour to visitors is something everyone enjoys.

“The new retailers will enhance that experience with a range of high-quality food and beverages available for everyone. It will be a one stop shop for local produce and quality seafood.”

 

Enjoying Sourceable articles? Subscribe for Free and receive daily updates of all articles which are published on our site

 

Want to grow your sales, reach more new clients and expand your client base across Australia’s design and construction sector?

Advertise on Sourceable and have your business seen by the thousands of architects, engineers, builders/construction contractors, subcontractors/trade contractors, property developers and building industry suppliers who read our stories across the civil, commercial and residential construction sector