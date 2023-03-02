The following is a copy of a blog entry written by Charles Hill on The Glass Half Full website. Republished with permission.

In this morning’s GHFC Blog I would like to recognise three stellar people who epitomise and embody the spirit that is ‘enhancing mental health well-being’ in the workplace.

One is an Aussie, the other two being Pommies.

During 2021 the Aussie, David Westgate, was linked with one of the Poms, Andy Teasdale, (founder and Director of Lynx Precast, a pre-stressed concrete manufacturing business near Newcastle in the North of England), via an innovative ‘auction’ initiated by David on LinkedIn, where the highest bidder would receive a complimentary Mental Health First Aid training session from David himself.

Now, David is well known to all readers of The GHFC Blog, not only for his shared ‘lived-in’ experiences with Bi-Polar; but also as a corporate speaker for the Black Dog Institute; as a registered ‘Mental Health First Aid trainer’; having progressed to become a ‘Master Mental Health First Aid trainer’.

So, it was with little surprise to read that to start 2023 David achieved the level of ‘Principal Mental Health First Aid trainer’(Many Congratulations David!)

As it turned out, Andy was the highest bidder in this ‘virtual auction’, and true to his word David set up a Zoom webinar with Andy to complete the session.

To say Andy was overwhelmed by David’s knowledge, compassion and empathy would be an understatement!

Immediately Andy recognised that one of his employees, Jonnie, was exhibiting signs of a mental health issue.

He shared his concerns with David, who extended an invitation to Andy to have a ‘man to man’ chat with Jonnie in an effort to begin the healing process, through a combination of raising awareness and providing tailored coping strategies.

As it transpired Jonnie had suffered a complete mental breakdown after he separated from his wife, eventually ending up in prison for 18 months, (being totally the wrong place, with absolutely no treatment), where he attempted to take his own life!

Andy recently shared with me the following progress report:

‘Upon Jonnie’s return to work he got himself a flat and began re-connecting with his children again. 

Yes, he’s on anti-depressants; yes, he can be a bit up and down; and yes, Jonnie is getting better all the time. 

David had a couple of very reassuring ‘man to man’ chats with him, nothing formal, but it was the right approach and it got him back on the right track. 

It’s a gradual process and I hope Jonnie keeps making the progress he has over the last few months.

I’m convinced if he didn’t have a job his recovery would have been very difficult.’ 

The GHFC applauds the actions of David and Andy, saving our ‘standing ovation’ for Jonnie, who was not only ‘open’ to David’s approaches, but also took on board the sound advice offered. As we all know so well…‘You can take a horse to water, but you cannot make it drink’!

With much appreciation to David Westgate (‘Principal Mental Health First Aid trainer’), Andy Teasdale (Lynx Precast) and Jonnie (valued Employee).

The GHFC is keen to receive more inspirational reflections, such as ‘Jonnie’s Story’, to share with other readers, in support of driving the enhancement of mental health well being everywhere, but especially in the workplace.

Please click on the ‘Comments’ icon to the bottom right of screen to connect with The GHFC email address, or simply email direct to: charles@glasshalffullcom.com

These stories will be published as a GHFC Blog, in turn to be shared on social media platforms such as LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as in publications such as Sourceable.net. and as part of a series of GHFC Podcasts. As such identities can be anonymous, as the main purpose is to share proven solutions with others, so they too can support employees, colleagues, family and friends… just like Andy and David have with Jonnie!

‘Stay Mentally Well’

Charles

FOOTNOTE: When I was in the UK last October, visiting family in Newcastle, I had the opportunity to catch up with Andy, who generously found the time to provide me with a tour of one of his facilities, as per photos above. During my tour round I actually had the opportunity to meet Jonnie. WOW, what a guy! I would never have picked him to be someone so troubled by a mental health issue. His handshake was firm, his eyes clear, and his sense of humour…well apparently that is a story of legend around those parts! You simply cannot tell…and therein lies the tragedy of living with a mental health issue!