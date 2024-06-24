A new generation of construction workers is ready to embrace the Australian construction industry, but is the industry ready to embrace the changes required to attract these younger workers?

According to this report by Construction Skills Queensland, “any business that relies on young, physically capable men as its source of labour will be overwhelmed in the coming decades by demographic changes.” The report notes that in 1994, 34% of construction hours were completed by people over the age of 45, compared to less than 25% in 1987.

Today, it takes more than strong muscles, youthful energy and a positive attitude to succeed in construction. It also takes a willingness to learn and adopt modern technologies.

When construction businesses attract and retain younger workers, they reduce the skills gap, increasing productivity and competitiveness. Below are a few examples of how contractors can bridge the gap and offer fulfilling, well-paid career opportunities for the next generation of workers.

 

Leverage the Value of Younger Workers

Given Australia’s older construction workforce, it stands to reason that businesses might not realise the tangible benefits of employing a younger workforce. These include:

  • Succession planning: The transfer of knowledge, best practices and industry wisdom from seasoned workers to those just joining the workforce. This practice ensures a continuum of expertise and contributes to the business’s long term viability.
  • Adaptability and innovation: Younger employees tend to be more adaptable to change and open to embracing innovative construction methods. This can lead to the adoption of new technologies, materials and sustainable practices, promoting a culture of continuous improvement and staying ahead of industry trends.
  • Technology adoption: Younger workers often possess a natural affinity for technology, particularly surveying technology, building information modeling (BIM) and advanced project management software, all of which can enhance a business’s productivity and profitability.
  • Diversity and inclusion: A younger workforce often brings greater diversity, which can foster a more inclusive workplace culture, promoting creativity and problem-solving. A diverse workforce can also enhance a business’s ability to address complex challenges.

Educate, Support and Guide Today’s Workforce Entrants

Young people have historically perceived construction work as ‘dirty work,’ and it’s time to shift that narrative. The construction industry has evolved, yet many people still picture construction as work done with a hardhat and a hammer on a dust-filled jobsite. While that perspective is still true, construction work is also done with a hardhat and a tablet on a jobsite, a computer in a downtown high-rise office building and everywhere in between.

“The absence of work experience and networking opportunities has created a younger generation unsure of their next steps,” said Bridget van de Kamp, program officer at Civil Contractors Federation, the member-based representative of civil engineering contractors in Australia. “This highlights the need for targeted support and guidance,” she said.

When contractors embrace technology and recognise the untapped skills that young people have in areas like planning and surveying, and an appreciation for modern technology, the narrative begins to shift.

Additionally, with a recent rise in flexible work arrangements, businesses are more aware and willing to meet the needs of younger workers. The construction industry can follow suit.

“We’ve seen traffic management companies adjusting their shifts so that young people with families can work around family commitments,” van de Kamp says. “This fosters a healthier work-life balance, but also acknowledges the diverse needs of employees.”

 

Recruit at an Early Age

Today’s construction projects are larger, more complex and more demanding than ever before. And in many cases, construction contracts come with increasingly demanding stipulations and compliance requirements–including the use of modern technologies and tools on the project. Technology helps contractors work smarter and more efficiently, and the younger generation has been raised to lean on technology as a way of life.

For businesses looking to build a younger workforce, begin educating elementary students on construction industry careers. For career day, try highlighting an office worker with a computer working on a large BIM project, for example, as well as a jobsite worker with a tablet, managing a large build. Look for ways to educate, attract and eventually hire kids of all ages who understand and embrace technology.

Technology is driving a whole new way of working for today’s construction professionals by bringing solutions and data together in single, connected management suites – a stark shift from the data silos we worked in even a decade ago.

“Historically, students with an affinity for technology have been labeled as disengaged,” said van de Kamp. “Let’s recognise the potential of gaming enthusiasts and drone licence holders. We can bridge the gap between education and industry by showing them how their skills can be applied on-site.”

Two roles, for instance, seem well-suited for skilled video gamers who also seek gainful employment: utilising live field data connected to the back office to eliminate project inefficiencies, and using cloud-based project information to make informed decisions in real-time, mitigating project delays and reducing errors.

As a society, van de Kamp also highlighted that recognising the value of trade professions is pivotal for sustainable growth and development.

“Embracing trade professions shouldn’t be seen as a fallback but a strategic choice that addresses the evolving needs of our society,” she says. “Building and construction will always be essential, and we must prepare our youth for these crucial roles.”

 

Moving the ANZ Construction Industry Forward

We are looking at a flourishing infrastructure and a growing labour shortage. The Australian construction sector is booming, with $230 billion in major public infrastructure, $1.2 million new homes, and a significant investment in clean energy infrastructure to be delivered over the next five years.

Regardless of Australia’s aging workforce, the construction industry was already facing a significant labour shortage. According to Infrastructure Australia’s 2023 Infrastructure Market Capacity report, there are only 177,000 workers currently in the system, despite the demand for 405,000 workers.

Next-gen technologies like analytics, machine learning and more are here to help. It’s time to embrace a new way of working and embrace a new generation of workers.

 

Andrew Tucker is a product manager for Trimble APAC. He helps construction professionals deliver their projects with superior productivity, quality, transparency, safety and sustainability. Trimble develops technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry.