With stagnant productivity levels, the construction industry is renowned for its reliance on traditional methods that are inefficient and prone to delays.

According to the Productivity Commission, productivity growth in the construction industry has been minimal over the past 30 years. This sluggish growth contrasts sharply with other sectors that have embraced innovation and technological advancements to boost efficiency and productivity.

Improving productivity in the construction industry presents an opportunity to significantly boost Australia’s economic growth. The Productivity Commission suggests that even modest improvements in construction productivity could boost GDP by billions, underscoring the critical role of efficiency in fostering economic prosperity.

Aside from boosting GDP, enhanced productivity would lead to faster project completions, reduced costs and improved infrastructure quality. This efficiency translates into economic benefits such as job creation, increased investment and enhanced competitiveness in the global market.

 

Construction’s Productivity Challenge

The low rate of productivity growth highlights significant challenges within the sector, including the slow adoption of new technologies and reliance on tried and true building methods.

Addressing these challenges through the adoption of modern construction methods – also known as design for manufacturing and assembly – like precast concrete, presents a transformative opportunity for productivity improvement and is essential for the sector’s long-term viability and competitiveness. Its integration could be the key to reversing this trend, driving efficiency, quality and sustainability. Chronic delays and budget overruns would be nipped in the bud, contributing significantly to the national economy.

 

How Can Precast Improve Productivity

  1. Efficiency and precision
    Precast concrete elements are manufactured in a controlled factory environment, ensuring high precision and uniform quality. This controlled process eliminates the variables associated with on-site casting, such as weather conditions, labour shortages and inconsistent labour quality. The use of high quality steel moulds allows for the production of identical pieces that seamlessly fit together, ensuring exact elements are delivered to site. Elements are erected in record times and the need for on-site adjustments disappear.
  2. Cost and time savings
    The ability to manufacture components off site while site preparations simultaneously occur, can drastically cut down construction timelines. Projects using precast often see a 30-50% reduction in construction time. This dual-track approach not only speeds up project completion but also reduces labour costs and minimises the financial risks associated with project delays​.
  3. Durability, minimal maintenance and longevity
    Precast concrete is known for its durability and low maintenance requirements. Its resistance to weather, pests and fire ensures long-term structural integrity, reducing the need for repairs and maintenance. This longevity translates into significant cost savings over the life of a building, enhancing the overall value proposition for developers and property owners​​. With its high quality and long life, structures can be repurposed and reused, not just once, but two or three times over their lives.
  4. Sustainability and environmental benefits
    Locally manufactured, precast contributes to a sustainabile built environment. The use of recycled materials, such as fly ash and slag, reduces its environmental impact. With precast buildings, precast’s high thermal mass helps maintain consistent indoor temperatures, lowering the need for artificial heating and cooling and thereby reducing energy consumption. Additionally, the controlled factory environment minimises waste and allows for better recycling of materials​​.

(Saint Peters Interchange)

 

Making the Transition

To facilitate the widespread adoption of precast concrete in Australia, several key stakeholders must play an active role:

  1. Government and regulatory bodies encouraging precast in projects
    Governments can drive adoption by incorporating precast concrete into public infrastructure projects and updating building codes to encourage its use. State budgets, like those of Queensland, Victoria, and New South Wales, already highlight significant infrastructure investments that can benefit from precast. Additionally, environmental regulations promoting sustainable building practices can further incentivise its use.
  2. Government supporting necessary training programs
    Governments also play a crucial role in developing a skilled workforce, by funding and supporting formal education programs. The absence of formal training for precast factory workers that aligns with industry needs, makes this need long overdue. Indeed, this commitment would help to provide the necessary skills and training to meet the growing demands that will come from budgeted infrastructure projects, and the broader demands of modern manufacturing environments.
  3. Developers and builders
    Developers and builders are on the front line of construction and must recognise the economic and operational benefits of precast. By adopting precast design and construction methodology, they can offer higher quality, faster and more sustainable projects, gaining a competitive edge in the market​​.
  4. Educational institutions
    Universities and other tertiary institutions can support the transition by integrating precast methodology into their curricula. Collaborations between industry and academia can drive research and innovation, ensuring that future professionals and workers are well-versed in the latest construction methods​​.

 

Conclusion

The increased use of precast concrete in Australian construction offers a substantial opportunity for productivity improvements. By addressing the inefficiencies of traditional construction methods and leveraging the benefits of off-site manufacturing, the industry can achieve faster project completion, cost savings, improved quality and enhanced sustainability. Key stakeholders, including government bodies, builders, developers and educational institutions, must collaborate to drive this transition.

Embracing precast concrete is not just a step towards modernising construction practices, but a leap towards a more efficient and sustainable future for Australia’s built environment.

 

By Sarah Bachmann, CEO, National Precast

 

