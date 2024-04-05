Enterprises across diverse utility sectors have embraced digital twin technology to address evolving challenges.

For example, 29% of manufacturing companies worldwide have now embraced digital twin strategies, a significant jump from the 20% reported in 2020, according to IOT Analytic’s Digital Twin Market Report 2023–2027. However, even when sectors leverage the technology, many underutilise it. One sector that exemplifies the underutilisation of digital twins is water utilities.

In Australia, where the population stands at 26 million, an impressive 94% of Australians are linked to a primary water supply network. Across the country, approximately 300 urban water utilities are in operation, with 22 collectively serving around 70% of the population. It is an industry that provides essential services but is constantly facing challenges, such as water scarcity and dam failure. These could be tackled with digital twins, as the technology allows utilities to monitor operations of the water supply system, boost operational efficiency, optimise resource allocation, and guarantee the uninterrupted delivery of clean drinking water to communities.

 

Data as a powerful capability

Digital twins serve as unified platforms that aggregate data from many systems within an organisation into a single location for operations. This workflow ensures that all relevant information is accessible to users across various roles and levels of expertise. Thus, they enable water utilities to collect real-time data from various sensors embedded in water distribution systems, treatment plants, and other infrastructure to operate on the behaviour of their systems. This data can include information on water flow rates, pressure levels, quality parameters, and equipment status.

A good example of a system that implements this practice is OpenFlows WaterSight, digital twin software designed for water distribution. Through active condition monitoring in both natural and built environments, it gathers real-time data insights and operates on precise representations of current conditions. For example, PUB, Singapore’s national water agency, collaborated with Bentley Systems to develop a Singapore National Research Foundation-funded project that produced a new system in detecting and localising water system anomalies and leaks in near real time. Through a high-fidelity digital twin, AI-based predictive models, and hydraulic network model calibration and simulation, the project improved network resilience and water conservation.

 

Enhanced decision-making and planning

Like all other industries, water utility companies are also facing growing pressure from stakeholders to reduce operational costs, enhance operational efficiency, ensure environmental sustainability, and elevate customer satisfaction. Moreover, the utilities sector in Australia faces a grave labour shortage. According to Infrastructure Australia’s report, there was a deficit of 229,000 full-time infrastructure workers in 2023 and an anticipated shortage of up to 131,000 workers through mid-2024.

Digital twins offer a consolidated view of data across systems, furnishing actionable insights that enable utilities to anticipate issues, transition from preventive to predictive maintenance, and make informed decisions.

Thus, this technology contributes to enhanced decision-making and planning by leveraging real-time data insights and predictive analytics. Through scenario simulations and predictive modelling, digital twins empower proactive planning, allowing for timely responses to emerging issues. Furthermore, they facilitate the optimisation of resource distribution, maintenance scheduling, and infrastructure enhancements, resulting in more effective operational strategies and superior planning outcomes.

 

Simplified solutions for better operations

Harnessing a digital twin to monitor water supply systems can enable leak detection and extend infrastructure lifespan, conserving resources while ensuring reliability. One key to understanding its use is simplification: the hydraulic model should be accessible to non-experts, providing simplified information for easy comprehension. Billing details should be readily available, geographic information system (GIS) data should be accessible to all users, and the system should provide sensor data, detect anomalies, and alert utility staff promptly. Using digital twins, we are streamlining complex procedures to enhance operational efficiency.

This technology can also help reduce the need for site visits and save on fuel and labour costs. Water digital twins combine SCADA, GIS, and hydraulic modelling for efficient, real-time operations. They promote collaboration between engineering and operations, using cloud-based simulations to predict and understand network events. With access to real-time sensor data and hydraulic modelling, they monitor infrastructure assets continuously, spotting issues and providing insights.

 

Digital twins: shaping a new future

By investing in digital twin technology, water utilities can position themselves for long-term success and sustainability in the face of evolving challenges and opportunities. Through this technology, the industry has the potential to shape a brighter future by helping achieve resilience goals needed to improve the safety and quality of the infrastructures.

However, their successful adoption depends on three pivotal characteristics: interoperability, the provision of novel and actionable insights, and user-friendliness. These fundamental attributes not only pave the way for seamless integration, but also empower utilities to leverage the full potential of digital twin technology, ultimately driving operational excellence and efficiency.

 

By Rob Malkin, Senior Regional Director of ANZ, Bentley Systems

 

Robert Malkin is the Senior Regional Director of Bentley Systems in Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), driving business growth and supporting the Enterprise ANZ Sales Team. With over 25 years of global experience, he brings a human-centric approach to design, supporting Bentley’s expansion in the ANZ market

 

