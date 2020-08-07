With Melbourne now in Stage 4 lockdown, construction, there are important things which construction contractors and subcontractors must know.

On Thursday August 6, a specific guide was issued by Business Victoria containing important information for the sector covering stage 4 restrictions. It reflects arrangements which have been carefully negotiated between the Victorian Government and major building industry associations.

The guide contains important information about what construction workers and employers within metropolitan Melbourne need to know about operating during stage 4.

As a service to our readers, Sourceable has decided to reprint the guide below.

Accordingly, all of the information below has been directly copied from the Business Victoria web site and was current as of Thursday, August 6:

Stage 4 restrictions

Under Stage 4 ‘Stay at Home’ Restrictions the default is that workplaces in metropolitan Melbourne are closed unless the workplace is a permitted work premise as listed below.

Employers for Permitted Work Premises are only permitted to have employees on-site if it is not reasonably practicable for the employee to work from home and the employer and employee comply with the Directions currently in force, including the Workplace Directions and the Permitted Worker Permit Scheme Directions.

Where a Permitted Work Premises is able to operate on-site, additional restrictions may apply as listed below and in the Directions.

To avoid doubt, the following are Permitted Work Premises in the following circumstances:

Ancillary and support businesses are able to open on-site to ensure the necessary production, supply, manufacture, repair, maintenance, cleaning, security, wholesale, distribution, transportation or sale of equipment, goods or services required for the operations of a Permitted Work Premises, or for Closed Work Premises where there are safety or environmental obligations. The business cannot operate on-site for any other purpose.

Services and ancillary services that relate to the COVID-19 health response are Permitted Work Premises.

Services connected with animal health, husbandry or welfare, including the RSPCA, are Permitted Work Premises.

Union/peak body/employer organisation officials attending a worksite as permitted by law or for Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) advice is permitted.

Permitted Work Premises

  • Building and non-building construction (including residential)
  • Construction of critical and essential infrastructure and services to support these projects, and other construction in line with restrictions
  • Critical repairs to any premises, are allowed, where required for emergency or safety.

Business Operating Reductions – Construction

Stage 4 restrictions

What are the new restrictions for construction sites?

From 11:59 pm on Friday 7 August the following changes will need to be adopted by Victorian residential and large-scale construction sites.

All construction sites will:

  • Have a High Risk COVID Safe Plan in place that is regularly updated. Where practicable COVID Safe Plans should be designed with input from employees and their representatives
  • Allow no more than one worker per four square metres of enclosed workspace.

All employees, supervisors and on-site specialists will be:

  • prohibited from car-pooling to and from work
  • required to inform their employer if they share accommodation with anyone working at another high-risk workplace
  • required to limit movement between multiple sites and observed enhanced PPE and hygiene measures if working between sites.

Each small-scale residential construction site will:

  • reduce the number of people of people on-site to five people plus a supervisor at any one time
  • limit movement of workers between different sites where possible, and only with appropriate guidance
  • supervisors can move between sites and specialist trades can move between up to three sites per week, subject to enhanced COVID safe practices.

Each large-scale construction site will:

  • During Stage 4 restriction, large commercial construction projects are only allowed to have a maximum of 25% of their workforce on site. All personnel count towards the 25% with the exception of staff specifically dedicated to oversight of COVID safe functions in the workplace. Baseline workforce is the average daily number of personnel on site across the project lifecycle, as derived from the project’s written resourcing plan as of July 2020. The resourcing plan and calculation are subject to audit.
  • Project lifecycle commences from the date of on-site mobilisation and ends at handover. Limit movement of workers between different sites. Specialist trades, engineers and equipment that need to move between sites should visit no more than three sites per week. All workers moving between multiple sites must observe enhanced PPE and hygiene measures.

Application

What is considered a large-scale construction site?

A construction site is considered large scale for the purposes of these guidelines if it is:

  • More than three storeys, or
  • Larger than 1,500m2 or
  • Any office or retail fit-out, or
  • Industrial, large format or retail use

Do the restrictions apply to all construction sites?

All construction sites are required to have a High Risk COVIDSafe Plan and must follow density restrictions of no more than one worker per four square metres in enclosed spaces.

Additional restrictions apply to:

  • Workers visiting multiple sites
  • Residential construction sites
  • Large-scale construction sites

Why are civil construction sites excluded from these restrictions?

Civil construction sites, like all construction sites, are required to have a High Risk COVIDSafe Plan. They are not subject to additional restrictions because they are low-risk activities, usually in the open air. Public and private civil works will be treated the same under Stage 4 restrictions.

Are the restrictions on construction the same in regional Victoria as they are in metropolitan Melbourne?

No. These further restrictions apply to all works in metropolitan areas under Stage 4 restrictions.

What are the arrangements for the wearing of personal protective equipment by staff on site?

Staff should wear the required personal protective equipment at all times. Specialist workers who may be required to move between sites will require enhanced PPE and hygiene measures and be restricted to attending only one site on any given day.

The Victorian Government is working closely with industry – and will ensure they have the most appropriate personal protective equipment for every setting.

Industry will be required to have personal protective equipment and there will be checks to ensure they do. If businesses are struggling to get the personal protective equipment they need, Government is available for advice and support.

Reduced operations requirement

What is the level of operation for large-scale construction sites?

Specified worksites must not operate with more than 25 per cent of their daily peak and daily total workforce.

What is the definition of reduced operations requirements and peak capacity?

During Stage 4 restriction, large commercial construction projects are only allowed to have a maximum of 25% of their workforce on site.

Baseline workforce is the average daily number of personnel on site across the project lifecycle, as derived from the project’s written resourcing plan as of July 2020.

The resourcing plan and calculation are subject to audit.

What is the definition of a worker?

Workers refers to people working on a site including, but not limited to, owners, managers, employees, contractors, workers on labour hire and security.

It does not include workers undertaking emergency repairs and maintenance.

It does not include staff specifically dedicated to oversight of COVID safe functions in the workplace e.g. workers doing additional cleaning of high-touch points or overseeing the implementation of COVID safe practices.

Documentation

What documentation is required?

Specified worksite operators will be required to declare in an attachment to their COVID Safe Plan:

  • the location and nature of the activities undertaken at sites intended to continue restricted operations;
  • the peak workforce capacity levels calculated for each site and the time period used to establish these levels;
  • the restricted workforce levels proposed for each site during the restriction period calculated in compliance with the order; and
  • that the operator will retain and agrees to make available for inspection the business records and calculations used to establish the restricted workforce levels and demonstrate compliance with those restricted workforce levels through the period to which the restriction apply.

Compliance and enforcement

Government is introducing a specified worksite reporting regime supported by independent compliance reviews and site inspections. The process is being established to ensure the specified worksites comply with the intent of the order and can provide independently verifiable evidence of their compliance during and after the restriction period.

What documentation do I need to retain?

The COVIDSafe Plan and attachment (as specified above) must be retained and be available for inspection on request. It will not be otherwise be submitted to or endorsed by the Victorian Government.

Operators will also be required to retain and make available for inspection evidence of the peak workforce capacity level determined, including roster, time and attendance, payroll and other site attendance records.

Who will enforce these restrictions?

Authorised officers will be undertaking site inspections for workplaces subject to reduced operation requirements to ensure they are complying and have a complete High Risk COVIDSafe Plan.

How will compliance be monitored?

Site operators will be randomly selected for independent compliance review and asked to demonstrate compliance with the order. To facilitate these compliance reviews which will take place both during and after the Stage 4 restriction period, operators will be required to retain and make available for inspection site rosters, time and attendance data, payroll data and other site attendance records as requested.

Compliance reviews will be conducted by independent agents appointed by the Victorian Government for this purpose.

