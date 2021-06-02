"You don't have to be a good girl to be a good person, Elizabeth Gilbert "City of Girls".

“I read, City of Girls over lockdown. It’s the story of a woman, now 89, Vivian Morris, who was kicked out of Vassar college for lacklustre performance. She moves into show business, makes several more mistakes and ends up back at home.

The book is a reflection of the times then and now.

A few weeks ago, I listened to the Senate speech former Australian Post CEO Christine Holgate about bullying and lies against her. She was powerful, articulate and did not hold back.

Combined with the increasing wave of sexual harassment for women, it reminds us that no one is responsible for dictating our worth for ourselves. Man to man this does not happen, so why are women being dragged through halls of power, their workplace and home in recent months?

There is applause from many as they stand up to bullies.

So what are the lessons from these experiences?

1 We all make mistakes, but it’s important to learn and stand our ground in the face of adversity.

2 Change is necessary and essential for growth and freshness personally and professionally.

3 Bullies are frightened scared individuals. They want to find a way to stay in control of their victim. Underneath many feel insignificant.

In our world now, it’s important to embrace the “bad girl”. She is our teacher, gives us courage to get out of a mould and create a life that is ours. Sometimes we get it right. Other times not. And at the end of the day there is massive growth, learning and self confidence in a world where many women’s voices could have been silenced.

What are you proud of when standing up for yourself?

Bullying must stop!

By Sally Arnold, Creating Encores

 