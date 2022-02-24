The article below is based on positive psychology – the science of how to enhance the human experience.

Negativity Bias beats us up

Have you ever thought about how we humans are wired towards the negative (negativity bias) and seem to focus on deficits?  As most of you would know, this negativity bias is hard-wired into humans to keep us safe and aware of dangers around us.  What you may not know is the impact of the negative has a far greater and longer lasting impact than positives do (well that sucks!).  Think about it – criticism tends to stay with us longer that compliments.  A perfect example might your last performance review.  It was all really good except that you were provided a few constructive comments of where you could improve.  Rather than feeling good about the positive aspects of the review, you might have been upset about the more critical comments…that stayed with you for days! (True story relayed by a recent mentee).

 

Good News!

The good news is in the past 20 years there has been significant research in this space, and we now know there are things we can do to counterbalance our ingrained deficit-based approach in life.  Thus, the introduction of Character Strengths.  Research has shown that by using our Character Strengths we can have a more positive effect on our relationships, health, achievement, stress levels, and live a more meaningful life, all of which tends to make us happier.

The catch?  We need to work at it!  It’s like building any other skill.

 

What are character strengths?

The science of strengths is relatively new, taking off in the early 2000’s.  The VIA Classification of Character, Strengths and Virtues (Peterson & Seligman 2004) identifies 24 positive traits in human beings – strengths.

They are the universal across religions, age, gender and countries!  A survey has been developed to measure these 24-character strengths (See Ripple Challenge for link).

Our top 5 rated strengths are referred to as our signature strengths.  Signature strengths are defined by three main elements:

  • Essential – the strength feels essential to who you are as a person
  • Effortless – when you use the strength it feels natural and effortless
  • Energising – using the strength energises and uplifts you. It leaves you feeling happy and in balance

Ways to boost your strengths – video.

 

Why is it important

The research shows that knowing and playing to your strengths helps you feel more engaged, aides in coping with stress, and allows you to exhibit more resilience.  You feel more energy and vitality, and happier.  As written by Caroline Adams Miller, renowned Positive Psychology Coach and author, “rich deep personal growth happens when you take time to explore how these strengths impact your thoughts, affect your emotions, and play out in your behaviours.

Lucy Hone, positive psychologist researcher, found that those who reported knowing their strengths were nine times more likely to be flourishing psychologically than those who didn’t.  Further still, those who were using their character strengths were nineteen times more likely to be flourishing. And finally, those who reported their strengths were appreciated were 29 times more likely to report they were flourishing (Hone, 2017).

 

Strengths Spotting – bringing out the best in others!

A huge value in understanding character strengths is employing a strength-based lens in seeing strengths in others: aka strengths spotting.  We do this by practicing:

  • Mindful observation of others and their uses of their strengths in action.
  • Naming the strengths you see in use. The act of naming a strength requires you to build a robust, specific, and meaningful strength vocabulary.
  • Specifically label the strength being used and in what context.

These techniques help you grow as an individual, and to build your ability to spot and call out strengths in others.  This in turn helps build more positive connections, increases positive regard, mutual understanding, and confidence in one another.

It increases appreciative feedback to further enhance thriving in the workplace. (Example of strengths spotting:  instead of telling a subbie that their effort was “good”, consider pointing out their strengths of honesty and courage as they had developed and presented an innovative solution).

This helps builds trust into the team culture and positively impacts productivity. Win. Win!

 

Strengths Spotting Story

Sitting around the dinner table is a 10-year-old primary school kid, a 13-year-old high schooler, a 43-year-old business owner, and a 44-year-old Project Director. They have finished eating and each has a piece of paper in front of them with a list of 24 strengths they are critically analysing. The goal is to choose the five strengths demonstrated most often by the 10-year-old. It becomes a bit of a competition to see who can correctly name his top 5 strengths first.

Fairness and kindness are picked early – they show up in so many of his interactions with others; his need to follow the rules and make sure everyone else does too, his gentle nature and ability to notice when someone needs some comfort or support. A debate ensues about the other top three strengths. Teamwork? He’s always playing sports with teams and is a reliable team member. Curiosity? He’s the one always in the back of the car who comes up with a random question unrelated to anything that’s currently happening.

But no, when the results of the VIA Survey of Character Strengths are revealed, it’s uncovered that his number one strength is in fact humour (the constant giggling starts to make some sense), number two is love of learning (ooh, that’s where the questions come in and the constant YouTube research to understand out how things work), and number three is bravery. For a moment they’re all a little stumped, and then the stories are shared of when he started mountain bike riding and chose some of the more difficult runs right off the bat, and his need to stand up for what’s right, and point out when someone may have skirted the rules….

The energy in the room is charged with excitement as stories are shared demonstrating each of these strengths. Laughing ensues. And then the 13-year-old decides she also needs to understand her strengths. So, while she runs off to get her laptop to do the survey, the other three go back to their lists to try and determine her top 5….

This story may have taken place at a family dinner table, but the same interactions also happen in team meetings. This is called strengths spotting. Noticing, voicing and sharing the strengths you see in those around you is a powerful way to create energy, boost confidence, provide motivation, that builds trust, respect and connections.US –

 

Summary – Changing our thinking

Rafts of research tells us that by leveraging our strengths we are more likely to be happy, confident and engaged in the work that we do. Surprisingly though, many people find it hard to identify their own strengths and find it easier to strength spot in others.  This can play out quite differently across cultures, and dependent on the parenting style under which you were raised.

Even if a strength focused mindset does not come easily, with effort we can work on switching our default to the positive instead of our innate negativity bias.

Understanding your character strengths and those of others helps us all thrive.  Start strength spotting and see what positive impact it has!

 

Ripple Challenge

This month’s Ripple Challenge has three components:

  • Take the free VIA Survey of Character Strengths
  • Know & understand your top 5 key signature strengths (identified in your VIA survey report). Make sure the list is easily available (on your phone or computer) to help keep them top of mind.
  • Use your strengths and reflect on what makes you feel good when using your strengths (or NOT using them). Start spotting strengths in others (at home and at work) and applaud them when you see people using their strengths.

Want to know more?  Watch the Introduction to the Science of Character Strengths video here.

 

By Laurice Temple, Managing Director, Ripple Affect Institute

Co-authors/Collaborators:  Kylie McLerie, Nicole Jordan, Sian Mertens