The world’s most sustainable cities have been unveiled.

International built asset consultancy Arcadis has released the 2024 edition of its Sustainable Cities Index.

Introduced in 2015, the Index measures the performance of the world’s 100 largest cities from a social, economic and environmental viewpoint.

It is based on 67 metrics that revolve around four ‘pillars’: people, planet, profit and progress.

Of these, the last pillar involves measuring efforts to respond to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The report reveals that Amsterdam is the world’s most sustainable city overall. This is followed by Rotterdam, Copenhagen, Frankfurt and Munich.

Amsterdam also ranked as number one in terms of the ‘profit’ pillar.

At a broader level, European cities dominate the rankings. Overall, Europe accounts for each of the top ten ranking cities.

By contrast, the report highlights the need for cities across North America to adopt strategies to ensure that development is more inclusive.

All up, six US cities appear in the top 10 for the ‘profit’ pillar. These are San Francisco, Dallas, Chicago, Houston, New York and Seattle.

However, none of these make the top 30 ranking overall (San Francisco is highest at 35).

According to the report, a driving force behind Amsterdam’s success is its Climate Neutral 2050 Roadmap. This sets out a strategy to reduce the city’s carbon emissions to the tune of 95 percent by 2050. It also outlines actions across the areas of built environment, transport, electricity and industry which are needed to achieve this.

In terms of economic sustainability, Arcadis praises Amsterdam for its income and living standards, employment and transport infrastructure.

It notes that the city has blazed a trail by adopting a ‘donut’ economic model. As a result, the city has adopted an economic framework which aims to deliver the basic needs for a high quality of life whilst also respecting ecological boundaries.

Another highlighted city is the Norwegian capital of Oslo, which tops the list for the pillar of environmental sustainability.

Known as the EV Capital of the World, Oslo is renowned for its efforts in air-quality and urban planning.

The city aims to be free of greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. It is undertaking measures to create a circular economy for materials as well as to promote low-embodied carbon construction more broadly.

From last summer onward, the city has instituted life-cycle requirements for new construction.

A third example is Paris, which leads the way in the ‘people’ pillar.

The Counseil de Paris (Council of Paris) is pursuing a 15-minute city strategy through which it aims remodel the city into a place where residents can easily access local jobs, retail and health and cultural services within a short distance of their homes.

To overcome a lack of green space, the city is planning five small urban forests in iconic locations such as Hotel de Ville, Euronext Parissquare, and Place Saint-Gervais – set to house a memorial for the 2015 Paris attacks.

(Oslo has become known as the EV capital of the world image: Autocar)

The latest report comes as only around 2,000 days remain to deliver upon the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Established in 2015, the SDGS aim to provide a comprehensive plan of action to eradicate poverty, secure the planet from an environmental viewpoint and ensure that no-one is left behind.

The SDGs establish 169 targets across seventeen goals which are to be achieved by 2030.

John Batten, Global Cities Director at Arcadis, said that more needs to be done if the goals are to be achieved.

“Cities play a critical role in advancing the sustainable development agenda,” Batten said.

“However, our progress assessment shows that a lot more needs to be done to meet the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

“With just 2,000 days to go, the challenge is to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation. Whether that’s by scaling up renewable energy initiatives, integrating climate considerations into infrastructure planning, improving mobility through intelligent traffic management, or supporting the retrofit of existing buildings through planning and investment, there are always areas to improve on.

“As the 2030 deadline approaches cities must build on their successes, identify areas for progress, and foster collaboration to address challenges with ever greater urgency and determination.”