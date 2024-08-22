A building that will be the tallest hybrid timber structure in the world when complete has now reached the halfway point of its four-year construction timeframe.

In a joint announcement, tech giant Atlasian and commercial real-estate developer Dexus Group have marked that the half-way point on the timeline for construction of the Atlasian Central tower in Sydney.

(view from Central Station: image supplied)

Set to open in late 2026, the building will be the world’s tallest hybrid-timber tower.

It will serve as the the new Australian headquarters for tech-giant Atlasian and will form the focal point of Tech Central – a leading innovation precinct that will deliver up to 25 hectares of space for start-up and established tech companies across six neighbourhoods near Central Station just south of the Sydney CBD.

Features of the 39-storey building will include:

  • a hybrid structure that involves a combination of mass timber, concrete and steel
  • organisation into six discreet but interconnected ‘habitats’ – each of which will be a freestanding mass timber construction that is supported within a steel exoskeleton
  • a naturally ventilated zone that will be akin to an outdoor garden at each level
  • target ratings of 6 Star Green Star, 5 Star NABERS, Platinum LEED and Platinum WELL Core
  • aiming for 50 percent fewer carbon emissions compared with a conventional construction project as well as a target of 50 percent less energy consumption and operation on 100 percent renewable energy from day one.

Thus far, construction efforts have focused on laying the foundations and the supporting structure for the tower.

The building’s diagrid structure will begin to take shape as it enters the next phase, with timber and green steel used to build the four-story habitats that will fan out from the concrete core as the building gains height.

Thus far, more than 1.500 workers have been on site and have performed around 500,000 work hours.

To date, 1,000 tonnes out of a total of 4,000 tonnes of green steel have been deployed whilst 10,500 or 30,000 cubic meters of green concrete have been used to build the foundations.

The building is being developed by Dexus and is co-owned by Dexus and Atlasian.

Designers include SHoP Architects and BVN whilst construction is being performed by Built in joint venture with Obayashi.

Atlasian Co-Founder and Co-CEO Mike Cannon Brookes welcomed the latest milestone.

“To be at the halfway point of one of the most innovative and environmentally friendly buildings in the world is really exciting,” Cannon Brookes said.

“Atlassian Central is more than just a new Sydney office for us. It will become the heart of the tech ecosystem in Sydney, and a hub for technology innovation and investment in Australia.”

 

