Many of today's builders keep sustainability in mind.

They know it’s important to consider both current and future needs, and doing that means staying mindful of the future of our planet. Software brand Atlassian understands that and is planning a 180-metre, 40-storey hybrid timber structure for its headquarters in Sydney, Australia. Here’s a look at what’s in the works.

A Mixture of Indoor and Outdoor Spaces

Office workers around the world often wish that they could spend more time enjoying nature during their workdays. This new tower will make it easy to do that. Architects intend to create an enticing environment where people have the choice to go outside or stay indoors.

They’ll fill the outdoor terraces with plants to create lush environments. Although the team has not provided details about what this entails, they’ll also divide the building into “neighbourhoods” that have “virtual parks.” This could mean that the people in this building find that it’s easy to enjoy outdoor breaks without leaving the office.

A Smart Structure

The hybrid timber aspect of this pioneering building means that it incorporates wood with other building materials. In this case, the accompanying materials are steel and glass. One of the teams working on the project estimates that using a steel frame along with mass timber interiors will cut the building’s embodied carbon by as much as 50%.

Designers have also envisioned how to keep people cool when the temperatures rise. They developed a “self-shading” system that responds to climbing instances of internal heat. Natural ventilation will assist in maintaining a pleasant environment, too.

A Renewable Energy-Reliant Building

Solar energy is an increasingly popular choice for homeowners and commercial building operators alike. Innovative technologies help people generate the same amount of energy with fewer modules or continue getting power from partially shaded panels.

Considering all the eco-friendly choices mentioned here so far, it’s no surprise that this new building will use 100% renewable energy. Atlassian also hopes this project will reach a net-zero emissions milestone. The teams involved will build the structure to last at least a century, too.

A Blend of High-Tech Progress and Historical Importance

Some new building projects overlook the value of history. In those cases, the teams involved often tear down the existing structures to make way for what’s new. That’s not what’s happening here, though. Up to 4,000 Atlassian staff members will use the building. Any free spaces could get leased out to other tech firms, although those details are still getting ironed out.

This new timer tower will be on top of an existing youth hostel. Its history dates back to the early 1900s. The building was once the arrival point for parcels originating all over the world and handled by the Australian postal service. It’s now an appealing place for visitors to stay due to the easy access to a railway station. The decision to keep the hostel as is shows that the people overseeing the project view remembering the past as an essential part of sustainability.

A Building Project Worth Admiring

People who are interested in visiting this new building to marvel at it in person instead of reading about it have a while to wait. Atlassian hopes to start construction next year, but may not finish it until 2025. This timber structure will be the first building in a new precinct called Tech Central. Government officials want it to become the equivalent of Australia’s Silicon Valley.

Although the timber tower won’t become a finished part of Sydney’s skyline for several years, it’ll undoubtedly attract attention from people interested in architecture and construction, as well as sustainability efforts. The more that professionals take on forward-thinking projects like these, the easier it’ll be to convince society that these are not merely niche ideas, but plans that are worth entering the mainstream and signalling a future of more environmental responsibility.

