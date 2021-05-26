More than 200 Victorian builders have failed to fully implement required COVID safety measures on site, the latest audit has found.

WorkSafe Victoria has released the results of inspections of 5,448 COVID related visits to construction sites over three months spanning February 4 until May 8.

Of these, 2,936 were proactive visits whilst the remaining 2,512 visits were a response to earlier visits.

All up, 223 notices were issued – including 222 improvement notices and one prohibition notice. Twenty-eight contraventions were remedied at the time of inspection.

Common problems included:

  • No or inadequate COVIDSafe Plan
  • No or inadequate wearing of appropriate face coverings/masks/PPE
  • Employer failure to provide adequate cleaning
  • Failure to provide information, instruction, and training for employees in relation to the risks associated with COVID-19 at the workplace
  • Employer failure to provide sufficient signage
  • Failure to keep adequate records.

Master Builders Association of Victoria encouraged builders to adopt all necessary measures.

“Remember, the ability of our industry to stay open at full capacity depends on the proactive safety measures we take,” it said.

The data comes amid Victoria’s latest COIVID outbreak.

There are 23 active cases across the state.

This has led to new restrictions including wearing masks indoors (unless an exemption applies) and limits of five visitors to the home per day and 30 people for public gatherings.

Schools and workplaces remain open. Current density requirements and COVIDSafe requirements for workplaces remain in place.

Builders can check the requirements for COVID Safety on the Construction section of the Coronavirus web site on VIC.gov.au here.

As part of the requirements, builders must have a COVIDSafe plan and must keep records of all workers and visitors to the site for up to 28 days.

COVIDSafe plan templates for construction can be downloaded through the link above.

In addition, builders can follow detailed industry guidelines which are specific to the sector and have been agreed to by the Department of Health industry associations and unions.

The most recent update can be seen here.