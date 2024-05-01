Women in construction are underrepresented in the construction industry from on-site labor roles to organizational leadership roles and everywhere in between – in fact, women only comprise 13% of the sector’s workforce.

The good news is we are overcoming the significant cultural challenges that have kept women out of ANZ construction roles. From mentoring opportunities, to female role models and advocates, to company leaders creating inclusive working environments, the gap is closing.

For example, the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) is an Australian, non-profit organization that provides its members with networking, professional development and mentoring opportunities, with a goal to “champion and empower women in the construction and related industries to reach their full potential.” The Australian Steel Institute (ASI) is one organization that’s done a lot to improve diversity and close the gender pay gap in the construction industry. ASI’s CEO recently told NAWIC that 50% of its staff are now women, which is well above the 13% standard that the rest of the industry comprises.

Understanding and overcoming challenges for women in construction

The first step in empowering women in construction is understanding some of the roadblocks they encounter both entering and remaining in the industry. Academic research and numerous studies present sobering statistics about the challenges women face in the construction industry:

 

Angela Hucker, founder and catalyst at Empowering People in Construction (EPIC) is a strong role model for the construction industry, with over 20 years of industry experience, including fly-in-fly-out (FIFO) roles. She knows first-hand the challenges that women face in the sector, and says these statistics can only be reduced through significant cultural change at an industry level.

 

“The whole industry needs a significant culture change, but to positively affect change, everyone needs to be part of the solution,” she says.“This includes providing training for women, and all executives and managers, at an operational level. Women need greater support so companies need to invest in specialised services for their female employees.”

But what should these investments look like? Hucker highlights education and awareness of these key issues as the best way to attract and retain women in construction.

“If promoting women is important to your firm, conduct an internal skills assessment to ascertain what gaps you need to fill in your organisation. Then, provide existing staff with the support they need, whether it’s more training or mentoring, to help them bridge those gaps and advance in their careers.

“Men also need to be educated that the current culture is unhealthy and does not work long term. Companies must invest in a holistic approach that is applied to everyone. Training, education and awareness of key issues can be introduced at the induction phase, and then ongoing, firms can hire industry professionals to run presentations, toolboxes and training at construction sites.”

 

Maintain the momentum for women in construction careers

Hucker advises that maintaining momentum is crucial to ensuring women continue to rise in their organisation. “Working as a minority, it’s important that women have the right support wrapped around them so they can advance professionally. This can be as simple as providing coaching sessions or having them join LinkedIn networks. Ultimately, you want to continue giving them services that encourage their personal growth and advance their career. That’s key to retention,” she said.

While education and awareness are vital from an organisational perspective, Hucker says there is also more work to be done at an educational level for women in construction.

“Women in the construction industry struggle with confidence. And with the industry being notoriously stressful, with lots of pressure and timeframes, we help them build the right mindset to deal with these challenges.”

Despite the challenges women face in the sector, Hucker has a clear message to women who aspire to work in the construction industry. “Trust and believe in yourself. Regardless of the statistics, you are absolutely worthy of working in the industry,” she said.

About the author:

Andrew Tucker is the Product Manager APAC at Trimble, a connected construction

management software leader whose SaaS solutions help contractors around the

world operate more efficiently, safely, sustainably and predictably. He can be reached at andrew_tucker@trimble.com.