To support engineers, wherever they find themselves working right now, a suite of new online resources accessible on any device is available to members and non-members of Engineers Australia. 

Now engineers can read, watch, listen whenever it suits them to connect, learn and explore professional development opportunities.

“The purpose of Engineers Australia is to advance the science and practice of engineering for the benefit of the community and we really do that by making sure we support our engineers to be the best possible,” says Dr. Bronwyn Evans, Engineers Australia Chief Executive Officer.

The new digital resources created by EA include:

  • EA On Demand: an online streaming platform that hosts a variety of videos, including webinars and conferences, to allow members to earn CPD in their own time. The videos can be streamed on any device, and users can build their own playlists to ensure content meets their professional needs. This platform will continue to evolve.
  • National Online CPD: a series of live-stream webinars covering a breadth of innovative views, latest trends and technical information.
  • Engineering Trends: an exclusive library of the latest in conference papers and journals. Complimentary ‘Gold Open Access’ papers from the World Engineers Convention are currently available to download, and they are regularly updated with cutting-edge engineering research and development.
  • Engineering Heroes: Our podcast series introduces you to over 100 engineers! Join us each Friday for a new conversation on the ingenuity, innovation, and contribution from engineers across all areas of society. All podcasts are freely available on all podcasting apps.
  • COVID resources centre: As federal and state government guidelines rapidly change, EA is keeping a list of updates and resources to help members and their businesses in one location.
  • The Engineers Australia Jobs Board, previously available to student and graduate members,  is now expanded to include all levels of engineering roles for engineers of all grades and career stages for a limited time.

“A student engineer can get access to mentoring, job boards and other experienced engineers. Mid-career engineers can build their credentials and recognition as a chartered engineer. Then for more senior engineers, we look at how to shape the profession, the broader economy, and the community’s understanding of engineering,” says Dr. Evans.

There are also new programs for engineering students and graduates to fast-track their careers including: