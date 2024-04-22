Long working hours are dissuading the next generation of trainees in Australia’s construction sector, new research has found.

Released by the Construction Industry Culture Taskforce (CICT) and led by RMIT, the latest research tracked the experiences of 136 trainees in New South Wales who spent two years working within the infrastructure construction sector when completing a TAFE Course.

The trainees were aged between 17 and 23 and consisted of both males and females.

On the positive side, the report found that several aspects of the industry appeal to those surveyed.

These include working toward a common goal in a team environment and seeing projects come to life.

However, the survey found that construction trainees are being put off by excessive working hours.

All up, 79 percent of those surveyed indicated that they are looking for a job which offers hours that allow them time for non-work roles and interests.

However, few believed that the construction sector offers this.

For instances, of those surveyed:

  • only 31 percent believe that they could combine a career in infrastructure with family and social commitments
  • only 26 percent believe that they could combine a career in construction with parenthood; and
  • just 30 percent believe that a job in infrastructure construction will give them some control over their work time and will not take them away from home for long periods.

Such perceptions are supported by existing data which demonstrates the reality of long hours in construction.

Previous Taskforce research has found that almost two-thirds of construction staff work in excess of 50 hours per week whilst almost six in ten are unhappy with their work-life balance.

In a recent survey conducted by Building Commission NSW, meanwhile, long working hours were cited as the most common reason why almost two-thirds (63 percent) of construction workers are considering leaving the industry.

The latest data comes as Australia faces ongoing challenges in attracting and retaining a sufficient number of workers to deliver upon a record pipeline of public sector infrastructure work.

All up, the nation currently has an estimated shortage of 180,200 workers across 46 occupational categories which are critical for public infrastructure work, according to the Public Infrastructure Workforce Supply Dashboard which is maintained by Infrastructure Australia.

The results also come amid concern that several aspects of the industry’s culture may be impacting the sector’s ability to attract and retain skilled workers.

In light of this, the CICT is seeking to drive improvement in practices and behaviour across the industry – with a particular focus on infrastructure and civil construction.

The Taskforce consists of the New South Wales and Victorian Governments, the Australian Constructors Association, major construction firms and leading workplace researchers.

Specifically, the Taskforce is developing a Culture Standard, which aims to define positive behaviours and practices across the industry.

Findings from the latest research will help to inform development of the final version of the standard.

In particular, the standard focuses on reasonable working hours/flexible work arrangements, promotion of staff wellbeing and development of a more gender diverse and inclusive workforce.

Apart from reasonable hours, trainees identified other desired workplace attributes.

Thise include career development opportunities, respectful workplace relationships and a fair and inclusive work environment.

Gabrielle Trainor AO, Chair of the CICT and Chair of Infrastructure Australia, said the findings are concerning in light of the worker shortage for major infrastructure projects.

“This has serious implications for the industry’s productivity. Skills shortages translate to higher costs,” Trainor said.

“We believe working hours, the dreadful statistics on health and wellbeing and on diversity in construction are interrelated and must be tackled together.

“While it was affirming to hear trainees say they loved working towards a common goal in a team environment, and that they gained great satisfaction from seeing projects come to life, one deterrent came up time and again: the long working hours.

“Construction is in so many ways an exciting and immensely satisfying industry, and if it offered better work-life balance, including more flexible hours – and wherever possible a five-day Monday to Friday week – we would be significantly more likely to attract young people, notably young women.”