One of the world’s biggest technology companies is set to become the planet’s largest user of renewable energy after it announced more than two dozen wind and solar projects last week.

In a statement released on Friday Australia time, online store, entertainment and web services provider Amazon said it planned to add 26 utility-scale wind and solar energy projects with a total of 3.4 GW of electricity production capacity to its portfolio.

The move will bring the company’s overall renewable energy portfolio to 127 projects which combined will generate 6.5 GW of power annually – enough to run 1.7 million US homes for one year.

This includes 59 utility scale wind and solar projects as well as 68 solar rooftops on its fulfillment centres and sort centres.

The move follows a commitment which Amazon and 30 other companies made last year to achieve NetZero status in 2040 – ten years earlier compared with the timeline outlined in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

To achieve this, the company aims to switch to 100 percent renewables to power its operations by 2025; make its shipments 50 percent net-zero carby by 2030 and purchase 100,000 electric delivery vehicles.

The new projects span across Australia, France, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Sweden, the UK and the US.

In Australia, the company has made one new investment in the 96.6 MW Hawkesdale wind farm in Victoria’s south-west which will generate 325,000 MWh of renewable energy annually – the equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of almost 52,000 Australian households.

Combined with two existing solar farms in New South Wales in Gunnedah and in Suntop, this will bring Amazon’s overall annual renewable energy portfolio capacity in Australia to  717,000 MWh – enough to power almost 115,000 homes.

Amazon is also hoping to use technology to promote better energy management.

In the Oceania region, it is partnering with New Zealand energy company vector to develop a solution which uses leverages cloud and IoT technology as well as Amazon’s own IoT Analytics to reduce meter processing times from around thirty minutes to around five minutes and to offer regional energy providers greater visibility over how their consumers use their energy.

Amazon founder and CEO, Jess Bezos said the latest moves will contribute toward a more sustainable world and economy.

“Amazon is helping fight climate change by moving quickly to power our businesses with renewable energy,” Bezos said.

“We are on a path to running 100 percent of our business on renewable energy by 2025—five years ahead of our original target of 2030,”.

“This is just one of the many steps we’re taking that will help us meet our Climate Pledge.

“I couldn’t be more proud of all the teams across Amazon that continue to work hard, smart, and fast to get these projects up and running.”