Gas stoves and heaters work well, but they require fossil fuels and contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. A better alternative is electric heating because it produces no emissions.

Plus, if it’s powered by renewable resources such as wind or solar, electric heating becomes truly sustainable.

That’s why one Australian construction company has committed to phasing out gas-powered heating and stoves in their buildings by 2040.

Lendlease and the GCC

Lendlease Corp. is one of the biggest landlords in Australia. Headquartered in Barangaroo, New South Wales, the real estate developer specializes in construction, urban development, retirement homes, and more. It has divisions on four continents and was the contractor behind the world’s third-tallest residential building – the 432 Park Avenue skyscraper.

The company recently teamed up with the Global Cooksafe Coalition (GCC), an organization that wants to stop building new kitchens with gas stoves by 2030. The GCC also plans to upgrade all the kitchens it currently oversees with energy-efficient electric appliances.

Because the company is so massive, Lendlease’s transition to green construction initiatives will have major benefits for both the environment and tenant health.

The Effects of Gas-Powered Appliances

Gas-powered appliances, including heaters and stoves, are responsible for a significant portion of operational greenhouse gas emissions. Cutting down on their use will positively affect the climate.

Additionally, gas stoves and heaters emit carbon monoxide, a colourless, odourless gas that can sicken or kill people if it leaks. They also give off nitrogen dioxide, large amounts of carbon dioxide, and particulate matter. These can all cause adverse health effects, such as respiratory illness and vertigo, if the appliances degrade or they’re used in unventilated areas.

The Rise of Eco-Conscious Consumers

The move to electric appliances is good for Lendlease because it will reduce the company’s risk of being held responsible for tenant health problems. It also signals their awareness that consumers are looking for sustainability.

Consumers have more options than ever, and given the choice between a green company and one that pollutes the environment, they’ll choose the eco-friendly business – as long as other factors are held equal. People are starting to feel the effects of climate change. No longer just a vague, looming threat, environmental damage is at the forefront of many people’s minds, and they’re demanding accountability from businesses.

That’s why so many businesses have started implementing green building practices such as using sustainable materials, installing smart HVAC and lighting systems, and transitioning away from gas. Companies are salvaging demolition debris to recycle or repurpose it. Many have gone solar. Additionally, companies have started installing low-flow water fixtures, switching to sustainably built furniture, and providing recycling bins for employees or customers.

A 2021 survey found that within the past five years, 63% of consumers have made moderate or significant changes to be more sustainable. A full 34% reported that they’d pay more money for sustainably sourced products or services.

Much of that mindset shift happened during the pandemic, since people directly saw the effects of keeping cars off the road and giving nature a break. Since then, demand for electric vehicles and solar panels has exploded and eco-friendly products in every industry are taking off. If ever there was a time for a company to announce its eco-friendly initiatives, it’s now.

Lendlease’s Move Toward Sustainability

The Australian construction giant made a smart choice by committing to all-electric new buildings by 2040. An 18-year deadline might seem tight by company standards, but that’s enough time for an entirely new generation to be born and raised in a world subjected to climate change. And with each generation being more eco-conscious than the last, it’s almost guaranteed that the tenants looking for homes in 2040 will turn up their noses at gas.