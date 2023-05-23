A home which literally hugs a cliff in Tasmania has been voted the best Australian home of the year.

Described by judges as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime build’, the home by Tasmanian builder Lane Group Construction has been named as the 2023 HIA-CSR Australian Home of the year.

Features include:

  • Anchorage to its bushland location which is achieved through a series of heavyset stone pavilions.
  • A serene atmosphere and connection to the rugged coastline of the Derwent River from all public and private living areas through an abundance of floor-length glass windows.
  • Effective matching of the burnished caramel concrete floors and spotted gum timber cladding with expertly wrought stonework that is featured prominently throughout the home
  • Indulgent outdoor entertaining through a cantilevered indoor/outdoor infinity pool, spa and sauna.

The home also won HIA Australian Custom Built Home, partnered by ActronAir.

HIA’s Managing Director Graham Wolfe said the awards recognise excellence in Australia’s residential building industry.

“HIA Award winners build with exceptional workmanship; demonstrated in projects that push the boundaries in design and innovation,” Wolfe said.

“It is my absolute pleasure to congratulate each winner for their hard work and commitment to excellence.”

Other Award Winners

Other award winners are as described below.

Apprentice Bethany Mercieca from NSW was named the HIA Jim Brookes Australian Apprentice of the Year for a strong work ethic and dedication to her craft.

Mercieca has built meaningful relationships with co-workers, suppliers and clients through excellent communication.

The category is partnered by Stratco.

 

A sophisticated restoration and addition of a heritage-listed bluestone residence by Victorian builder BCG Constructions won HIA Australian Renovation / Addition Project, partnered by COLORBOND steel.

The home is a breathtaking fusion of old-world glamour and ultramodern elegance.

Western Australia’s Ultimo Constructions was named HIA Australian Professional Small Builder / Renovator for the fourth time on account of personalised service, expert advice and a partnership approach to the building process.

The category is partnered by Companion Systems.

Craig Linke Bespoke Building from South Australia took out HIA Australian Kitchen of the Year, partnered by Robam Kitchen Appliances.

The kitchen is a stunning room that is finished in a symphony of aged brass, granite and exotic marbles, with a custom brass canopy.

Hunter builder Greenbuild Constructions won HIA Australian Bathroom of the Year for a moody aesthetic master bathroom that feels luxuriously spacious and light.

The category is partnered by HIA Business Solutions. Greenbuild Constructions also won the consumer-voted HIA-CSR Australian People’s Choice Home.

The awards are a platform to showcase the talents of the nation’s top builders and designers.

Winners are selected from state-based finalists, with awards in 23 separate categories including Professional Builders, display home, apprentice, bathrooms and kitchens.

The Awards are partnered by building products company CSR.

 

