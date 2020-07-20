The structural engineer behind an innovative roof framing system for a new stadium, the hydraulic engineer behind a solution to predict the consequences of water main breaks and the founder of an advisory group which promotes greater participation of engineers on corporate boards have been named among Australia’s most innovative engineers.

Engineers Australia has released its list of 30 engineers across ten categories whom it says stand out in finding solutions to local and worldwide challenges.

The categories are building and construction, community, consulting, electronics and communications, general industry, manufacturing & automation, mining and gas, research and academia, utilities and young engineers.

This list includes:

  • Scott Rathie, Senior Structural Engineer at Arup, who designed an innovative roof framing system for the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville inspired by the leaf of a pandanus tree (pictured above).
  • Nicholas Deeks, Technical Director, Hydrology at GHD, who applied an innovative combination of technology and data to predict the consequences of breaks and leaks which occur on more than 500 kilometres of mains operated by Hunter Water Corporation.
  • Stacey Daniel, founder of advisory group Board Presence, who has developed a range of tools to encourage more engineers to aspire to work on corporate boards.
  • Dr Wenyue Zou, a postdoctoral researcher at RMIT University, who designed low-cost wearable sensors which enable easy monitoring of UV radiation and can warn people who are near their safe limit of UV exposure.
  • Dr Kyyaw Lwin, Overhead Wiring Design & Review Lead at Metro Trains Melbourne who spearheaded multiple innovations on the elevated section of the new railway at Caulfield to Dandenong. This includes a new 66kV insulator overhead wiring cantilever arrangement which eliminated the need for protective bonding cables and enhanced the appeal of the angled masks.
  • Daniel Rechichi, Senior Engineer, ROV Design, Water Corporation (WA), who developed a robotic crawler which sweeps through underlined rock tunnels that are used to convey water and conducts a safety risk assessment prior to crews entering the tunnel in order to perform maintenance.

Designed by Dr Kyyaw Lwin, this 66kV insulator overhead wiring cantilever arrangement eliminated the need for protective bonding cables and enhanced the appear of angled masks on the elevated section of the Caulfield to Dandenong line in Melbourne.

Engineers Australia CEO said the listing seeks to recognise engineers and raise the profile of the profession.

“The 2020 innovators span a fascinating and diverse range, demonstrating the ability of engineers to bring new ideas to life and reimagine the everyday,” Evans said.

It was pleasing, Evans added, that 25 percent of those featured were women and that there were more young engineers putting up their hands to be recognised.

Low cost wearable sensors design by Dr Wenyue Zou (pictured, middle) enable easy monitoring of UV radiation and can warn people who are near their safe limits for UV exposure

A robotic crawler developed by Daniel Rechichi, Water Corporation sweeps through underground rock tunnels which are used to convey water and is used to conduct a safety risk assessment before crews are sent in for maintenance.