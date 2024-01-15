Two major construction firms have been chosen to build an entirely new wall at a major dam in Central Queensland.

Queensland water services provider Sunwater has selected civil and building construction contracting firms CPB Contractors and Georgiou to construct a new dam wall for the trouble-plagued Paradise Dam on the Burnett River near Bundaberg in Central Queensland.

Meanwhile, GHD will serve as the ongoing design partner.

The appointments follow a Queensland Government decision to begin planning to build an entirely new wall at the Paradise Dam.

The new wall will be located downstream from the existing dam wall, which was constructed as recently as 2005 but has been beset by structural deficiencies and resulting safety concerns.

In particular, concerns have centred upon design problems in the dam’s ‘dissipater’ along with concerns that layers of concrete in the spillway wall had not properly bonded during the dam’s construction.

An estimated 40,000 people live downstream from the dam and in the projected path of debris and water in the event of catastrophic dam failure.

The Paradise Dam is located on the Burnett River about 80 kilometres south-west of Bundaberg in Central Queensland.

It feeds into the Bundaberg Water Supply Scheme, which delivers water for the region’s agricultural and urban requirements.

In response to the safety concerns, an essential works program has lowered the dam’s level.

However, the Government has now decided to build an entirely new wall following advice from Sunwater that the existing wall has too many issues for it to be repaired or reinforced.

A business case for the new dam wall has now commenced and new environmental approvals will be sought.

Timelines and costings are not yet known and will be confirmed following completion of the business case and approvals.

The Government has also asked Sunwater to undertake a detailed business case to expand the irrigation network to allow future expansion of the Bundaberg Water Supply Scheme and to address capacity constraints in accessing dam supply.

The latest announcement has raised concerns from farmers about water security in the region whilst the new dam wall is being planned and constructed.

The Government says the appointment of the construction partners and ongoing design partners will help to ensure that design and construction challenges are considered and addressed early and that options to reduce costs are identified through efficiencies and prudent planning.

It says the new wall will enable the restoration of the dam’s capacity whilst meeting stringent safety criteria and will deliver a lifelong asset to the Bundaberg region that will last for up to 100 years.

CPB Contractors has delivered more than 150 water, dam and reservoir projects across Australia.

Meanwhile, Georgiou’s Australian water project experience includes construction of the 43-kilometre Albany-Danmark Pipeline project in Western Australia, major reconstruction works at the East Swanson Dock in Melbourne and major drainage upgrades at Osbourne Park in Western Australia.

Juan Santamaria, Group Executive Chairman of CIMIC Group – parent company of CBP Contractors- welcomed the announcement.

“We have extensive experience delivering essential infrastructure in regional Australia, and we’re pleased to support this next stage of works that benefits Queensland communities,” Santamaria said.

 

