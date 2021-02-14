Victoria’s building sector has slammed the state’s first near-complete industry shutdown, describing the decision to shut down non-essential construction as ‘extremely disappointing’ and talking of ‘catastrophic economic ramifications’ if the shutdown is extended.

On Friday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced a state-wide lockdown for five days.

The lockdown began on Saturday and will finish on Wednesday night unless extended.

As outlined below, the lockdown has seen the complete shut-down of all non-essential construction work.

This represents a more stringent approach compared with the Stage 4 restrictions adopted during the state’s second wave of COVID infections last year.

Under those restrictions, construction sites remained open at reduced capacity.

Master Builders Victoria CEO Rebecca Casson expressed disappointment and warned of economic consequences if the measures are extended beyond Wednesday.

“This represents the harshest lockdown our industry has experienced during the pandemic,” Casson said.

“And, for the first time, our wider industry will be almost completely stopped. It’s a step beyond the Stage 4 restrictions we endured through much of 2020,”

“This is incredibly disappointing, especially given our sector’s very strong safety record. And, if this lock down was to go on any longer than five days, there would be catastrophic economic ramifications.”

As part of lockdown rules, workers may leave their homes for employment or work only if they perform ‘essential work’.

In construction, this means work which is:

  • Essential for the continued operation of essential services and infrastructure, without which the safety, health or welfare of the community or a section of the community would be endangered or seriously prejudiced (whether provided by a public or private undertaking)
  • For emergency repairs
  • Related to mining, building or construction services for critical infrastructure work (which includes road construction services) A list of critical infrastructure projects is available on the health department web site at https://www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/victorias-restriction-levels-covid-19.
  • Fly in/fly out work or drive in/drive out work which is required for industry or business continuity and maintenance of a competitive operation where the service is time-critical, who is responsible for criticalmaintenance or repair of infrastructure critical to a region of, or to Victoria

Builders may also perform any work which is necessary to make their sites safe prior to shutdown.

The latest restrictions come as Victoria attempts to constrain the spread of a COVID outbreak associated with the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn.

Currently, the cluster stands at sixteen cases.

In a statement issued on Friday, Andrews said the measure would help to restrict the spread of the outbreak and would enable authorities to get on top of the cluster.

However, the Government has come under fire from business lobby groups such as Australian Industry Group and Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry – both of whom say the state’s quarantine system needs to improve.

Within the building and construction sector, Casson’s concerns are shared by UDIA Acting Victorian Chief Executive Officer Angie Gaedke.

In a statement released on Friday, Gaedke acknowledged the need for action to prevent a third COVID wave but warned that consequences from the decision should not be underestimated.

“This is the first time in the pandemic that our industry has been completely shut down, despite demonstrating throughout 2020 that we are able to stay open and safe,” Gaedke said.

“The consequences of a complete shutdown will be significant and far reaching, with both a significant financial and human cost.

“We understand this is a necessary measure for our State to successfully break the circuit of transmission in a short period of time.

”However, if the lockdown is extended, we expect this level of restriction would ease for our industry based on the successful compliance and operations demonstrated by both employees and employers throughout 2020”.

Casson urged builders to follow the requirements so that the industry was given the best chance to reopen on Thursday.

 

What You Need to Know

The construction industry will shut down except for critical infrastructure without which the safety, health or welfare of the community will be seriously prejudiced.

The whole of Victoria will undergo a 5-day lockdown from 11:59pm tonight until 11:59pm on Wednesday, 17 February.

Stay at home unless:

  • Shopping for necessary goods and services (one person per household, once per day, a support person can accompany if required)
  • Caregiving or compassionate reasons
  • Exercise (can leave for two hours of exercise)
  • Essential work or permitted education

For the purpose of this 5-day lockdown, essential workers for Victoria’s development, building and construction industry are described as any person who performs work that is essential for the continued operation of:

  • essential infrastructure and essential serviceswithout which the safety, health or welfare of the community or a section of the community would be endangered or seriously prejudiced (whether provided by a public or private undertaking);
  • emergency repair workers;
  • mining, building or construction services for critical infrastructure work, which includes, for the avoidance of doubt, road construction services. A list of critical infrastructure projects is available on the health department web site at https://www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/victorias-restriction-levels-covid-19.
  • a fly in fly out worker or a drive in drive out worker who is required for industry or business continuity and maintenance of a competitive operation where the service is time-critical, who is responsible for critical maintenance or repair of infrastructure critical to a region of, or to, Victoria.

Face coverings must be worn indoors and outdoors except if at home.

Childcare will remain open for all children; school will close for everyone except for children of essential workers and vulnerable children.

Inspections and auction houses will close. Auctions can be online only.

Public and private gatherings not permitted.

Travel limit of 5km from place of primary residence (essential work excluded)

For full details, see the government’s table at the bottom of the Premier’s statement.