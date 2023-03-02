Master Builders has worked collaboratively for years with industry stakeholders and disability groups on the National Construction Code changes.

Discussion was centred around what a successful transition should look like for the benefit of both homeowners and the industry.

Some of these stakeholders have expressed disappointment in our calls to delay the accessibility requirements beyond October 2023. But it’s not Master Builders they should be disappointed with, but the Australian Building Code Board (ABCB) and Building Ministers nationally – in particular the Queensland Building Minister Mick de Brenni. They are the ones making the decisions on how and when the changes will be rolled out.

Contrary to media reports, we haven’t recently changed our position – we have called for adequate transition time for the industry to get prepared since consultation commenced years ago. However, the reasonable timeframes we have pushed for haven’t been granted. Some of the details of the regulation and how it will be applied are still up in the air or only just recently released, not to mention an industry that is dealing with unprecedented delays and cost hikes.

The cost to build in Queensland has risen by 42% over the last three years and the industry is bearing the brunt of the uncertain market conditions. The NCC accessibility changes will ultimately increase the cost of building a new home even further – conservative estimates indicate on average the changes will cost thousands per new home. Adding to the cost at a time when affordability is already an issue, which could see young families being pushed out of the housing market, is something that cannot be ignored.

These issues create a perfect storm and legitimately explain why the industry will struggle to be ready to implement the accessibility requirements in October. Not because they aren’t organised or because they oppose the changes.

We’re calling again for Minister de Brenni to consider deferring the changes until market conditions settle and sensible solutions to real issues have been developed in consultation with industry.

 

Master Builders Queensland CEO, Paul Bidwell

 