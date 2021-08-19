Designs for the $695 million Perth City campus for Edith Cowen University which forms the centrepiece of a long-term plan to promote economic growth and development within the City of Perth have been unveiled.

In a joint announcement, the Commonwealth and Western Australian governments have unveiled the first designs for the new ECU City Campus which will be developed over two sites directly opposite Yagan Square and spanning Karak Walk in the Peth CBD.

Set to form the centrepiece of the $1.5 billion Perth City Deal which was struck between the Morrison Government and the Western Australian Government to help revitalise the Perth CBBD, the new campus will be home to 9,200 students and staff upon its anticipated opening in 2025.

It will feature courses and disciplines such as business and law, emerging technology, the University’s ECU Centre for Indigenous Australian Education and Research, the WA Screen Academy, broadcasting and digital journalism, the WA Academy of Performing Arts and arts and creative industry programs.

Design features include:

  • 11 super-levels of learning, engagement, collaboration and function spaces across a 60,000 sqm campus
  • Vast windows and galleries which expose cleverly stacked performance spaces, studios and digital spaces and which reveal and life behind the scenes of what the university claims will be ‘the world’s most digitally informed campus of its type’
  • Activation of internal laneways and city streets in a manner which will connect to Roe, Queen and Wellington Streets and will link Perth’s commercial, cultural and entertainment precincts.

All up, the project will support more than 3,000 jobs in construction and 380 ongoing employment opportunities.

A development application will be lodged with Development WA later this month.

Early site works expected to commence later this year.

In a statement, Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan said the project’s importance should not be underestimated.

“This job-creating project is part of the extensive investment my government is making in infrastructure and transport for the future,” he said.

“This is part of a once-in-a-lifetime transformation of our city centre, and will grow Perth’s reputation as an innovative and vibrant city.

“This project will create local jobs, activate Perth and deliver world-class university education in the CBD.

“We believe ECU City will attract investment in Perth, boost the visitor economy, provide a boost for CBD businesses and further cement Perth’s reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.”