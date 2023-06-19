A major building and development industry lobby group has hit out after the Senate yet again rejected the Labor Government’s bill to create a $10 billion fund for social and affordable housing.

The Greens and Coalition have again united to defer a vote on the Governments Housing Australia Future Fund Bill in the Senate until October.

In a statement, Max Shiffman, National President of Urban Development Institute of Australia (National) hit out at the delay.

“It is extremely disappointing that the Senate did not pass the HAFF and instead elected to “kick the can down the road” causing further delay at a time when Australians are struggling with a chronic lack of housing and increasing cost of living pressures. No one wins with this strategy and we are starting to run out of options,” Shiffman said.

“While the Senate’s vote to delay allows them to consider Government’s proposed discussions with National Cabinet on rental reform, the world does not stop turning and every month the HAFF is delayed pushes back the targeted supply by an additional 500 homes.”

Set to form the Centrepiece of Commonwealth Government action under the National Housing Accord that was agreed between the Commonwealth, States, local government and industry in 2022, the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund is expected fund the construction of around 30,000 social and affordable homes over its first five years in operation.

Whilst the Bill has the support of industry and many community and social housing lobby groups, the Coalition has rejected the Bill from the outset whilst the Greens have called for a freeze on rents in exchange for their support.

(Policy regarding rents is controlled by the states. No rental freeze could be initiated without agreement from the states.

To pass the legislation, the Government needs the support of either the Coalition or the Greens.

As well as development lobby groups, the Fund is widely supported by homelessness and housing groups and industry super funds.

In a statement issued early on Monday, Community Housing Industry Association, NATSHIA, Homelessness Australia, National Shelter and Everybody’s Home joined with the Property Council of Australia and Industry Super Australia to call for the Bill to pass.