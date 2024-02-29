Within the construction sector water ingress represents a significant adversary capable of inflicting substantial damage on structural integrity.

Experts and consultants within the waterproofing industry are committed  to  mitigating these ongoing challenges. Upholding the Australian Standards and Building Regulations, practitioners leverage cutting-edge methodologies to diagnose & identify these underlying issues and provide recommendations for rectification.

My aim with this article is to provide examples and  discuss the issues surrounding remedial waterproofing;  identification, diagnosis and rectification. Each part of this workflow is intricate and subject to error and misunderstanding.

 

Identifying Hidden Sources & Detecting the Root Cause

In the endeavor to address water ingress, waterproofing professionals undertake a meticulous process to identify the often-elusive origins of moisture penetration.

Water enters the subfloor of the first Floor Balcony. Extremely high risk of total collapse.

Frequently, what appears to be balcony seepage might actually stem from compromised roofing systems. As water traverses down structural facades, it may falsely present as a leak originating from the balcony. It takes a line of questioning and investigation to accurately identify the root cause of water ingress.

Neglect by forensic waterproofing specialists to accurately identify the root cause could potentially lead to unchecked structural degradation.

As a waterproofing consultant, I often observe that the repair phase can reveal further unforeseen defects. It is standard practice to address these additional issues on a “Do and Charge” basis, which guarantees both comprehensive coverage and transparency throughout the remediation efforts.

 

Enhancing Structural Integrity with Advanced Waterproofing Solutions

Wall with Rising Damp. Using a saturation method (Hydroblok)

The endeavour to address rising damp and internal moisture begins with the strategic application of a saturation method. Hydroblok is a penetrating silicone-based sealer designed to infiltrate the masonry and seal the micro-pores responsible for moisture migration and surface saturation.

This process effectively reduces moisture ingress, though it may not completely eliminate it under conditions of hydrostatic pressure. In such cases, a supplementary application of a semi-rigid, cement-based waterproofing slurry acts as a formidable defence.

However, the integrity of these solutions can be compromised by even slight structural shifts, leading to micro-cracking. To fortify the structure’s resistance to such vulnerabilities and augment its waterproofing capabilities, flexible liquid applied  membranes. eg: Liquid Rubber, reinforced with polypropylene fabric and  applied with precision.

 

Rectification of Water Ingress – Pier & Beam Basement Construction

 The Technique of Crack Injection:

Within the framework of pier and beam construction methodologies, addressing water ingress necessitates a sophisticated approach.

Crack injection emerges as a premier solution, adept at halting water penetration and ensuring structural integrity.

This method, albeit predicated on educated estimations, involves the precise drilling into masonry to access fissures and joints.

These voids are then infused with a specialized swelling resin, designed to expand upon moisture contact, thereby sealing the breach against further water ingress. Success in this technique may demand several applications to achieve the desired outcome: a structure impervious to water.

Following the injection, the procedural steps of pin removal and the meticulous clearing of residual resin are considered additional, billable services, highlighting the commitment to detail and excellence in the remedial process.

 

Under Slab Waterproof Membranes

The intricacies of waterproofing are significantly magnified within the realm of below ground and  semi-submerged structures constructions.

Advancements in Below Ground Waterproofing Techniques

The challenge is now by water that has navigated subterranean paths for extensive periods. These construction projects demand a meticulous and precise approach, focused more on minimizing water ingress to prevent detrimental impacts on structural integrity.

The strategic deployment of waterproof membranes across exterior surfaces establishes the initial line of defense against pervasive moisture.

The application of a waterproof membrane on the exterior surfaces serves as the primary barrier against this incessant moisture. Despite this, the battle intensifies when water penetrates beneath foundations or through concrete slabs, necessitating the implementation of negative side (interior) waterproofing solutions.  Yet, the confrontation with moisture intensifies when it breaches the foundational barriers or infiltrates through concrete slabs, compelling the adoption of negative side (interior) waterproofing measures.

Protection presents a formidable challenge as walls subjected to constant moisture risk losing their structural cohesion, with mortar becoming prone to softening and separation from the masonry units. This comprehensive approach underscores the critical need for innovative solutions to safeguard against the persistent threat of water intrusion, ensuring the longevity and durability of below-ground constructions.

 Cloaking a basement wall

 

Findlay-Evans Waterproofing also provides a pioneering Under Slab cloaking treatment, a preemptive waterproofing measure that involves impregnating polypropylene fabric with Liquid Applied Membranes prior to the concrete slab pour.

This establishes a fundamentally permanent watertight base for the building structure.

 

Underslab Cloaking

 

Building Trust – Value of Warranty and Insurance

Within the specialized sector of remedial waterproofing, the foundation of successful outcomes rests on the utilization of premium materials, exceptional craftsmanship, and an unwavering dedication to client fulfillment.

Experts in this field extend a comprehensive warranty on both materials and labor, furnishing clients with a significant level of reassurance. Such warranties ensure that products perform as expected within their specified constraints and that installation processes conform to superior quality standards.

Additionally, the economic dimensions of these commitments are carefully considered, reinforcing the trust between service providers and their clientele by guaranteeing financial protection against unforeseen defects or failures in the waterproofing system.

This approach not only emphasizes the importance of reliability and accountability but also promotes a culture of trust and confidence within the industry.

Conclusion – Mastering Remedial Waterproofing

In the complex realm of remedial waterproofing, the industry needs dedicated professionals who meticulously address every challenge with commitment to protecting structures against the pervasive threat of water intrusion. Equipped with an exhaustive range of strategies, knowledge and recommendations, rectification waterproofing specialists adeptly pinpoint the root causes of moisture penetration.

Usage of crack injection techniques ensures the thorough sealing of concrete crevices and joints, while advanced below-ground waterproofing measures fortify structures against subterranean moisture, effectively transforming them into bastions of dryness.

Anchored by a steadfast adherence to quality, regulatory compliance, and a profound commitment to resolving challenges, Rectification & Remedial Waterproofing specialists have a significant part to play to  preserve the structural integrity of existing buildings against the unyielding onslaught of water ingress.

Rectification & Remedial Waterproofing  experts not only ensure the longevity of our built environment but also reaffirm the essential role of sophisticated forensic waterproofing practices to maintain durable, water-resistant edifices.

 

