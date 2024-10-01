The widespread use and adoption of digital technologies could deliver billions of dollars’ worth of benefits to Victoria’s infrastructure sector, a new report shows.

Published by Infrastructure Victoria (prepared by Arup), the Digital Technology and Productivity Report has assessed 25 existing technologies and their potential to improve productivity across government infrastructure if deployed widely and effectively.

For each technology, the research modelled the quantifiable benefits which can occur through application on specific use cases.

Of these, it shortlists five which offer the most significant benefits.

These are:

  • Advanced data analytics, such as building information modelling (BIM) and digital twins. These technologies use processes and rules to discover hidden patterns and trends in data across multiple dimensions in 2D, 3D and over time in 4D. For example, the application of building information modelling (BIM) on public housing developments could deliver benefits of $76.5 million annually or $1.1912 billion between now and 2055. If applied to road construction BIM could deliver benefits of $536.9 million annually or $13.422 billion between now and 2055. Benefits include more efficient processes and cost savings during design and construction along with identification and avoidance of potential clashes and mistakes which may occur during design and construction.
  • Artificial intelligence and machine learning, which allow computers to ‘learn’ from data without human programming to provide computer assisted or computer led analysis, decision making and prediction from large and complex data. Uses include streamlining and replacing repetitive administration tasks, automated procurement decision-making, providing options of project design and management, predictive maintenance and risk management and optimised and automatic asset management operations across building, transport and emergency services. If applied to government education capital projects, benefits could amount to $20.6 million annually and $516.1 million between now and 2055. If scaled up to the entire government infrastructure, benefits could equate to $374.6 million annually or $9.4 billion between now and 2055.
  • Advanced imaging technologies such as thermal cameras and ground penetrating radar which enable images to be captured which are of greater resolution and detail compared with those captured by traditional cameras and which can also penetrate through surfaces. For example, use of ground penetrating radar and advanced image processing to detect underground utilities and inspect ground conditions for projects such as transport construction could deliver benefits of $180.7 million annually or $4.517 billion between now and 2055 on account of benefits such as a lower incidence of utility strikes.
  • Robotics. Use of robotics to perform inspection and maintenance in water utilities, for example, can deliver benefits of $140.2 million annually or $3.5 billion between now and 2055. Benefits include prevention of water leaks through early detection, elimination of blockages, improved asset life and safety benefits which are associated with not needing to send workers into dangerous environments.
  • Geospatial technologies which combine positioning, satellite imagery and location data to map and integrate geospatial and non-geospatial data into analytical tools. Combining earth observation with artificial intelligence to enhance the geospatial hazard management of bushfires and floods, for example, could deliver benefits of $106.0 million annually or $3.285 billion by 2055. These benefits accrue through better monitoring and forecasting of harmful events, better understanding of exposure to natural hazards and more effective management of traffic and logistics flows.

The report highlights several case studies where these technologies have been employed.

In Sydney, for example, researchers developed a submersible pile inspection robot to aid in the cleaning and inspection of underwater infrastructure.

The robots are equipped with claw arms that enable them to grasp a pile and to conduct surface cleaning using high pressure water jets.

As this happens, cameras and sensors with advanced algorithms enable the robot to work autonomously and collect high-definition images of the cleaned profile. From these, a 3D map of the structure is produced to support condition assessment which is undertaken by an assessment team.

Such a process avoids the cost and safety hazards which are associated with use of commercial divers along with the need for infrastructure to be shut down whilst cleaning is in process.

These cost savings further enable a greater number of piles to be inspected and cleaned more frequently as well as greater monitoring of overall asset condition and extension of the asset’s useful life.

(Underwater robots developed in Sydney for cleaning and inspection of underwater objects, UTS 2021)

In another example relating to artificial intelligence and machine learning, a parametric design tool (InForm developed by Arup) was used to optimise the design of the redevelopment of a city-block in Utrecht, Netherlands.

Parametric design uses algorithms to generate multiple variations of a design based on key parameters and performance metrics entered by the designer.

This allowed new ideas to be generated and evaluated.

Use of the tool on the Smakkelaarspark project generated hundreds of designs to optimise defined outcomes relating to noise, daylight to the building and open space, views, and energy generation from building mounted solar.

This allowed the site layout, massing and apartment configuration to be varied, the performance of variations to be calculated and assessed, and an optimal design selected.

Artificial intelligence can be combined with this to automatically assess and learn from design variations, iterate designs and select a single recommended solution.

(Parametric design applied to Smakkelaarspark redevelopment used to optimise design for noise, sun exposure and energy generation – Arup 2024)

Of course, the report notes that there are barriers to adoptions.

With advanced imaging, for example, the technology is relatively new and in early development.

This means that neither the technology nor the specialists who are needed to operate and use it are widely available in Australia and that the technology is not easily integrated into broader project processes.

In addition, the potential of the technology is limited by the current depth of imaging penetration to only a few meters underground.

Finally, widespread use depends on supporting technologies which can interpret, visualise and analyse imaging outcomes and which can improve the timeliness of images.

Meanwhile, adoption of robotics involves a significant capital cost along. An associated barrier to adoption is a lack of understanding of the benefits of the technology along with how it can be applied.

Broader barriers to adoption included regulatory and commercial frameworks which don not readily enable rapid technological development along with social distrust which may breed resistance to change.

To overcome these and other barriers, the report says that action is needed to:

  • Advance industry readiness by further building industry understanding of applications, benefits and procurement strategies for these technologies.
  • Develop the required specialist workforces and accreditations and plan for workforce displacement or transition.
  • Drive informed procurement by leveraging government purchasing power with a consistent approach driven by experienced practitioner input.
  • Support development of interdependent technologies to ensure that overall impact is not impeded by the slowest mover.
  • Ensure that governance and regulation frameworks are in place to support the development and adoption of technologies.

Infrastructure Victoria CEO Jonathan Spear said the potential benefits of digital technologies are significant.

“There are proven digital technologies, ready now, that can transform how infrastructure is designed, built and maintained,” Spear said.

“Wider use of digital technology across government infrastructure can save money, boost productivity and improve worker safety.”

 

Enjoying Sourceable articles? Subscribe for Free and receive daily updates of all articles which are published on our site

 

Want to grow your sales, reach more new clients and expand your client base across Australia’s design and construction sector?

Advertise on Sourceable and have your business seen by the thousands of architects, engineers, builders/construction contractors, subcontractors/trade contractors, property developers and building industry suppliers who read our stories across the civil, commercial and residential construction sector