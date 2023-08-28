Four towers have been proposed in the heart of the 2032 Olympic Games Precinct in Brisbane as the city ramps up its preparation to host the Games.

Joint venture developers Belmonde Property Group and Sun Luxe group have lodged an application to construct four new towers under their $1.5 billion Gabba Heart Precinct project.

Designed by architects Cottee Parker, the project will feature four towers that will range from 36 to 41 storeys in height.

Three towers will house over 1,387 build to rent apartments while the fourth will provide a hotel with 230 rooms and serviced apartments.

Each tower will include amenity on both the podium levels. Each will also have extensive recreational amenity at the rooftop level.

The towers will rise above three podiums and offer a variety of retail and food and beverage establishments.

The project is located on a 9,361 square meter site at 79 Logan Road, Woolloongabba – only hundreds of meters from where the Queensland Government is planning a $2.7 billion knock down and rebuild of the city’s famous Gabba Stadium.

It comes amid Queensland Government hopes that the rebuild of the Gabba along with the Cross River Rail development will help to anchor major urban renewal projects and unlock delivery of thousands of new homes in Woolloongabba and surrounds as the City prepares for the 2032 Olympics and beyond.

(The Cross River Rail project will include a new station at Woolloongabba as part of six new stations to be constructed along the route.)

Other developers are also gearing for a development boom across Woolloongabba.

For example, developer Trenert Group is planning a $1.2 billion mixed-use development project to transform the entire block of a 1-hectare site centred around the heritage listed Railway Hotel in Stanley Street.

That project will include a 40-storey plus five-star international hotel, a 36-storey residential tower with 165 apartments, an 18-storey short-term accommodation tower and a 16-level tower with 114 social and affordable housing units.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Vicinity Centres won development approval for a $750 million mixed-use development including 620 apartments and three commercial buildings on the site of the Buranda Village Shopping Centre at 264 Ipswich Road.

In addition to the towers, the Gabba Heart Precinct Project will include upgrades to the adjacent Jurgens Park.

These will transform the existing site into a vibrant community focal point with art installations and improved embellishments.

Cottee Parker Director Martin Timms says the Gabba Heart Precinct will do for Woolloongabba what the James Street Precinct did for Fortitude Valley.

“This project will reactivate the heart of Woolloongabba, embracing Brisbane’s subtropical climate and showcase the best of Queensland’s unique climate and lifestyle with iconic architecture,” Timms said.

“The projects vision also includes upgrading Logan Road to a high street that will maximise the existing road width and create a vibrant space for a new retail precinct.

“This is the first of what I’m sure will be many developments to meet the needs of the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games.”

 

