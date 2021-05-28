The following update to COVID-19 restrictions on construction sites in Victoria has been provided by the Property Council of Australia.

  • Further construction industry guidance on operating through the Victorian lockdown

Since yesterday’s Victorian Government announcement of a seven-day ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown to combat the community spread of COVID-19, the Property Council has been engaged with a series of industry and government forums on how the industry restrictions will apply.

We welcome the Government’s decision to keep construction activity open during the lockdown, in recognition of the outdoor, low-risk nature of construction work, but also the industry’s strong work on ensuring public health and workplace safety throughout the pandemic.

We can confirm that all sectors of the building and construction industry are designated as authorised providers and authorised workers. The definition of “building and construction work” does extend to any work that has to be done on site and cannot be done while working from home, including surveyors and architects.

It is important to stress that, like previous lockdowns, it is essential that if you can work from home, you must work from home, as the Government’s overarching imperative is to limit community movement to track and eliminate the spread of COVID-19.

Cleaningsignagerecord keeping, and other COVIDSafe requirements continue to apply for all venues and facilities with on-site operations. Businesses must continue to have an up-to-date COVIDSafe Plan.

The Government has provided a list of FAQs and answers in response to industry queries over the last 24 hours.

Can renovations continue in homes or apartments where residents are staying?
No, renovations in homes or apartments should not continue unless these are urgent or essential repairs. Workers must wear a face mask and avoid contact with residents at all times.

Do Authorised Workers or workers at Authorised Providers require a worker permit or employment letter to prove they can work?

No, worker permits and employment letters are not required.

Is service and maintenance permitted in the construction industry?
Yes, all aspects of the construction industry are permitted to operate.

Are display homes and suites allowed to open?
No, display homes must not open.

Can maintenance work continue in homes or apartments where residents are staying?
Maintenance work in homes or apartments can only continue where it is essential for the continued operation of:

  • essential infrastructure and essential services that are required to maintain or protect human health, safety and wellbeing (whether provided by a public or private undertaking), and including construction, maintenance and repair of such infrastructure; or
  • critical repairs to any premises where required for emergency or safety; or
  • services to support ongoing provision and regulation of electricity, gas, water, sewage and waste and recycling services and their maintenance.

This applies regardless of whether residents are staying in the home or apartment. Workers must wear a face mask at all times.

Can building inspections continue if they are necessary for a building or construction project to continue?
If a building inspection is critical to the operation of a building or construction project, it is considered a part of the construction industry and may therefore operate.

Is painting allowed to continue?
If painting is occurring in the context of an active building or construction project, it is considered a part of the construction industry and may therefore operate. If the painting fits the definition of essential maintenance, it may occur. Painting that occurs outside the context of an active building or construction project, or is not essential maintenance should not occur.

Is landscaping allowed to continue?
If landscaping is occurring in the context of an active building or construction project, it is considered a part of the construction industry and may therefore operate. Landscaping that occurs outside the context of an active building or construction project cannot continue.

A full list of restrictions and the list of authorised workplaces and workers can be found here.

In response to the outbreak, COVID-19 vaccinations will be opened up to all Victorians aged 40 and above from today. A list of current COVID-19 vaccination centres in Victoria is available here. Having a COVID-19 vaccination is one of the five permitted reasons to leave home during this seven-day lockdown. Book an appointment at a vaccination centre by calling 1800 675 398.

The Property Council will be engaging with the Government daily throughout the lockdown and will provide updated information as it is made available.

 