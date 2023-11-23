The Government’s redefined infrastructure investment program presents us with an opportunity to rethink our national priorities, ensuring that every project we undertake not only serves our immediate needs but moves us towards a sustainable, resilient, and prosperous future.

Minister King says the original infrastructure investment program was found to be undeliverable. Such a realisation demands not just attention but action. The government’s response, a forward plan of projects, reflects a recalibration of priorities.

While overall investment remains unchanged, some projects have been delayed or cut. This decision emphasises a critical point – infrastructure is not just about building, it’s about building right. It’s about aligning our national prosperity with our current priorities.

The Government’s efforts to ensure the infrastructure investment pipeline is not only sustainable but also aligns with the right policy outcomes, are sound in principle. Our commitment to transitioning to net zero is integral to this.

It is also encouraging to see the Australian Government’s Policy Statement emphasise outcomes in productivity and resilience, liveability, and sustainability. These themes resonate with the engineering profession’s vision for Australia’s future.

However, re-profiling the infrastructure pipeline is only a small piece of a larger picture. Our sector, along with the broader economy, faces multifaceted challenges. We need to address cultural shifts, embrace digital transformation, refine procurement practices, and prioritise equity and sustainability. These areas are pivotal for a holistic improvement in how we approach infrastructure.

Government procurement should foster an environment where innovation and digital technology integration become the norm. Presently, the emphasis on de-risking leads providers to rely on familiar methods, stifling innovation. Encouraging innovation and the adoption of best practices in technology use will significantly enhance sector productivity.

A crucial aspect of this improvement is efficiency and productivity in project planning and delivery. This begins with integrating more engineering expertise right from the project conception stage. Engineers bring a unique perspective, grounded in practicality and innovation, essential for realising projects that are not just visionary but viable.

Engineers Australia is vocal in advocating for a long-term, systemic view of infrastructure. For too long Australia’s urban transport policy has focused on increasing road capacity to accommodate growth. A systems approach ensures that we invest in the right places, creating infrastructure that truly serves our communities. By seeking a balance across all transport modes, we can achieve the integration necessary for seamless, efficient, and sustainable urban movement.

Our focus should extend to all aspects of the sector. Financial measures like project reductions are a start, but they cannot be the end. We must use this policy shift as a springboard to address the long-standing issues that have hampered our infrastructure sector. Only through such comprehensive measures can we aspire to build an infrastructure that is not just adequate for today but is resilient and relevant for the future.

By Engineers Australia CEO Romilly Madew

 

 

