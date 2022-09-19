Existing buildings which are certified for the sustainability of their performance in operation under the Green Star certification regime will need to meet a broader definition of sustainability and achieve more ambitious decarbonisation requirements under a new version of the rating tool which is set to be introduced next year.

The Green Building Council of Australia has released the second version (v2) of its Green Star Performance rating tool.

(above image: Kingspan Insulation Manufacturing Facility, Victoria | Kingspan Insulation Pty Ltd, 6 Star Green Star – Performance. Source: supplied)

Unlike other Green Star tools which focus on the design and construction of new precincts, buildings/major refurbishments and interior fitouts, the Green Star – Performance tool assesses and certifies the operational performance of existing buildings from a sustainability viewpoint.

All up, 1,773 buildings have been certified since the first version of the tool was introduced in 2015.

These span a range of building types including offices, retail outlets, industrial facilities and other commercial, multi-residential and public buildings.

Under the new version of the tool, certified buildings will need to meet a broader definition of sustainability which encompasses not only environmental considerations but also social sustainability issues including a focus on health and wellbeing.

Buildings will be rated according to their performance against 39 credits across eight categories.

To achieve high ratings, buildings will need to contribute to addressing environmental challenges (energy, water, waste etc.); promote physical and mental health and wellbeing; be resilient to climate/weather impacts; be operated in a responsible manner; support creation of places which are safe, comfortable and enjoyable; encourage solutions which create social cohesion; and encourage active connections between people and nature.

Projects will also be recognised for leadership initiatives which contribute to industry capacity building or innovation.

 

New Sustainability definition

(The eight categories of the new Green Star Performance v2 rating tool)

The new version also sets a higher level of stringency and ambition in terms of the contribution of rated buildings to Australia’s decarbonisation objectives.

In particular:

  • To achieve six-star ratings, any building which are registered under the new version once project registrations open for this will need to be carbon neutral at the time of registration. By 2030, buildings will need to be ‘climate positive’ to achieve or maintain their six star rating.
  • For any other ratings, buildings will need to have a zero carbon plan at the time of registration and will need to be carbon neutral by either 2026, 2030 or 2035 in order to achieve or maintain five, four or 1-3- star certification. All such buildings will need to be carbon positive by 2040.

Certification with Green Star Performance v2 will be an annual cycle, with the framework providing guidance on where best to focus efforts to see ongoing improvement year on year.

Reporting requirements will be streamlined through a new online platform which will be available next year.

Registrations under the new version will open in July 2023.

Existing projects will have until 2025 to transition to the new version.

121 Macquarie St, NSW | Property NSW, 5 Star Green Star – Performance (image supplied)

 

Jamie Wallis, Green Building Council of Australia’s (GBCA) Senior Manager of Market Engagement said the new version of the rating tool has been built by industry for industry.

“We worked closely with over 200 professionals to update Green Star Performance, and we tested it with a diverse range of buildings and portfolios. This testing and industry collaboration has shown that the updates to the rating tool will deliver better operational performance for all building types across Australia,” Wallis said.

He says that Green Star is a powerful tool through which organisations can verify the social and environmental outcomes to which they have committed as far as their buildings and operational premises are concerned and  can demonstrate their commitment to a net zero future.

“Green Star Performance certification shows your business is actively managing its environmental, social and governance risks. It helps communicate your achievement to a range of stakeholders with confidence, all while contributing to a healthier Australia for future generations.”