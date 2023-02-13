Ground has broken on a massive children’s hospital and project in inner Sydney that the NSW Government says will revolutionise children’s and pediatric healthcare.

Last week, main works commenced on the $685 million Children’s Hospital Stage 1 and Minderoo Children’s Comprehensive Cancer Centre project in the inner Sydney suburb of Randwick.

Set to open in 2025, the project aims to deliver an integrated healthcare complex which brings together research, education and clinical services into a single facility.

When it opens, the new centre will offer:

  • A new and enhanced children’s intensive care unit, including a new close observation unit
  • A new and larger children’s Emergency Department
  • A new medical short stay unit
  • A new neurosciences centre
  • A new virtual care centre and hospital command centre
  • Inpatient units for medical, surgical and sleep studies
  • The new Minderoo Children’s Comprehensive Cancer Centre incorporating a day oncology centre and inpatient units, as well as a dedicated new bone marrow transplant unit
  • Co-located laboratories to support cancer research, education and training
  • A new general pharmacy with advanced therapeutics and a sterile suite
  • Improved parent amenities, including new overnight beds for parents and bereavement rooms
  • Education and training spaces.

The government has also unveiled a new design for the project, which reflects consultation with more than 2,000 staff, patent families and community members who have lived experience with the hospital system.

The feedback helped to inform design decisions to deliver more family-friendly spaces for patients and a more user-friendly place for staff.

The interior has been designed with family-friendly spaces in mind, with comfortable sleeping options for parents and carers, as well as play and recreational areas, making use of natural light to promote healing.

The project is being delivered as part of a $1 billion redevelopment of the Randwick Campus, which has recently seen the completion of the newly upgraded and soon-to-be open Prince of Wales Hospital.

It is being funded by the NSW and Commonwealth Governments ($478 million and $100 million), Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation ($25 million) and the Children’s Cancer Institute $25 million with UNSW providing a $40 million in-kind contribution for a component of the Minderoo Children’s Comprehensive Cancer Centre within the soon to be constructed adjacent UNSW Health Translation Hub.

The facility was designed by Billard Leece Partnership and is being delivered by major contractor John Holland.

All up, 1,200 jobs will be created during construction whilst a further 500 pediatric roles will be delivered once the facility is operational.

NSW Premier welcomed the latest developments.

“This is an Australian first that will transform pediatric health care by bringing together world-leading researchers, educators and clinicians under one roof,” he said.

 

