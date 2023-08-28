Ground has broken on construction of what will be an iconic waterfront complex that will form a ‘missing piece’ in the $15 billion rejuvenation of Sydney’s Darling Harbour.

Last month, developer Mirvac joined with representatives of the NSW Government to mark the start of work on the company’s $2 billion mixed-use Harbourside precinct.

(image source: Supplied by Mirvac)

Positioned between the Novatel Sydney and waterfront at Darling Harbour, the new precinct aims to reimagine the waterfront of Darling Harbour, reconnect with the people and places of Pyrmont and create a network of public spaces that brings together community members, visitors, residents and workers.

It will replace the former Harbourside Shopping Centre, which was opened by Queen Elizabeth II during bicentennial celebrations in 1988 but has been gradually demolished over the course of this year.

Features will include:

  • 87,000 square meters of gross floor space, including 45,000 square meters of commercial space and 42,000 square meters of residential space that will include around 265 luxury apartments across 43 levels.
  • 10,000 square meters of public space, including:
    • A new waterfront with restaurants, bars and national and international retailers
    • A new 3,500 square meter park; and
    • Connections from Pyrmont to the waterfront including $500 million in public domain funding and $7 million in public art activation.

(image source: Mirvac)

The project is being delivered by Mirvac in partnership with the NSW Government.

The design team includes Norwegian architectural firm Snohetta, local architecture firm Hassell and local indigenous cultural design and research consultancy Djinjama.

The new development forms part of a broader transformation of the Western Harbour that has been taking place since the completion of the International Convention Centre in 2017.

Other projects which have either been completed or are underway as part of this include The Darling five-star hotel, Greateon’s $1 billion Ribbon hotel and the $650 million GPT-AMP Capital Cockle Bay Wharf redevelopment.

Whilst the project faced opposition form locals and the City of Sydney, it received approval from the Independent Planning Commission in 2021 with conditions which are designed to address concerns that the new tower would overshadow the waterfront promenade, interfere with access to public space and disrupt views.

(image by Mirvac)

 

In a statement, Mirvac CEO Development Stuart Panklis said the commencement of construction represents a milestone on a long journey.

“Mirvac has partnered with the NSW Government and the community to plan for the redevelopment of this landmark new retail, commercial and residential precinct since 2016,” Penklis said.

“We have been on a journey to truly understand this site, starting with international group Snohetta partnering with Hassell and Djinjama winning the international design competition inspired by the natural landforms of Sydney Harbour.

“Our cultural commitment continues as we work with the community, and partner with Bila Heritage to continue to bring Harbourside to life in a way that is truly connected to Country.”

Penklis said the redevelopment demonstrated Mirvac’s capabilities in regard to integrated design, development and construction along with its ability to partner with government to unlock large-scale complex mixed-use projects.

“Sites like this are incredibly rare when you consider the proximity to the CBD, the existing and future pedestrian linkages, access to public transport and other critical infrastructure,” he said.

“We are proud to be starting the development at Harbourside that will elevate this precinct as a legacy Sydney destination and a place to live, work, shop and enjoy.”

 

