Construction has been a male-dominated industry for decades, but there has been a growing recognition of the need to support women in the sector in recent years. Despite this, the construction industry still has a long way to go in creating a supportive and inclusive environment.

Only 12% of all Australian construction workers are women. The number of women in the workforce — which is 50% of all employed people — indicates a minute percentage works in the construction industry.

One of the biggest challenges women face in the construction industry is the lack of opportunities for career advancement. This can be due to various factors, including a lack of mentorship or access to leadership training and development programs and an absence of support from coworkers and supervisors.

Another issue affecting women in the sector is the need for more safe and inclusive environments. The issue can range from physical safety concerns — such as working in hazardous conditions or with heavy machinery — to more subtle forms of gender discrimination and harassment.

The construction industry has the potential to become a more supportive and inclusive environment for women. Still, it will take effort from companies, employees and industry organizations to make this a reality.

How to Do More to Support Women in Construction

There are several methods to support women and remove any sexist obstacles that stand in the way of pursuing or succeeding in a career in construction. Companies can do their part by taking a proactive approach to creating career pathways for women, including offering paid apprenticeships, mentorship programs, leading training and ongoing support throughout their careers.

According to research, 76% of younger job seekers will only consider working for a firm if they prioritize diversity. Construction companies should post pertinent information on their websites and social channels because gender is an essential factor in that. Regardless of where a woman works, marketing teams can share information about a business’s accomplishments in employing more women over the previous year or about industry-wide patterns that indicate potential growth.

Construction companies can also do more to support women by hiring and promoting them at all levels, from entry-level positions to leadership roles. The sector can actively seek out and engage with women-owned businesses and suppliers to encourage a diverse and inclusive environment.

In addition, representatives from human resources (HR) must respond to all complaints of harassment or gender discrimination. Organizations should give annual training on identifying these actions and enforcing zero-tolerance rules to HR workers. Women will be more interested in working in construction if they are aware of these policies because of the assurance that those in charge will put their safety first.

All staff may also receive diversity training once or twice a year. If not, employees might not be aware of implicit bias in their speech or behavior. Training sessions provide an opportunity to spark enlightening discussions and improve the working environment for women.

Women Leading the Way in Construction

Even though women are still underrepresented, they are excelling as business executives. As women in engineering continue to garner authority in the field, women in construction are also breaking ground. Below is a list of some of them.

 

  • Kim Roy: Roy is the CEO of HITT Contracting, one of the leading construction companies in the U.S. She has been in the company for more than 20 years and is well known for her expertise in the industry, as well as her commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
  • Meirav Oren: She is the CEO of Versatile, a leading construction and real estate company. Meirav has implemented programs to support women and other underrepresented groups in the construction industry in the last seven years.
  • Kylie Rampa: As the new CEO of QIC, Rampa has played a crucial role in the growth and success of the real estate industry for the last five years. She is known for her strategic vision and commitment to innovation and sustainability.

 

Support Women in Construction

By addressing the challenges women face in the industry, the construction sector will improve women’s career paths and create a more diverse and innovative workforce. Doing so will benefit the world as a whole.

 

Enjoying Sourceable articles? Subscribe for Free and receive daily updates of all articles which are published on our site

 

Want to grow your sales, reach more new clients and expand your client base across Australia’s design and construction sector?

 

Advertise on Sourceable and have your business seen by the thousands of architects, engineers, builders/construction contractors, subcontractors/trade contractors, property developers and building industry suppliers who read our stories across the civil, commercial and residential construction sector