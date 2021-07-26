Sustainable goods and services are in high demand. As eco-consumerism rates expand, businesses must adopt new practices, meeting marketable needs. Companies can develop customer loyalty, increase brand recognition and profits by improving environmental protection.

Since the Paris Agreement’s establishment, various nations have developed environmental policies that promote sustainable infrastructure development. Many countries offer additional funding, supporting green material sourcing and production. When utilizing eco-friendly products, the construction industry may limit its environmental impact.

Transparency and Certifications

Construction companies can increase sales by enhancing the sustainability of their practices. Nearly 62% of Generation Z and Millennial consumers prefer eco-friendly goods and services over the less expensive and environmentally degrading versions. Businesses can ensure the eco-friendliness of their materials by locating transparent suppliers.

Transparency is essential when developing an eco-conscious company. Sustainable material suppliers that list their sources and production processes help businesses make informed decisions. With adequate education, construction workers can identify a supplier’s certification and make sustainable purchases.

Sustainable building materials conserve energy, water and reduce resource exploitation. When sourcing goods, companies should look for the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification. The label represents high regulated standards, preventing deforestation and resource degradation.

Additionally, the Cradle-to-Cradle certification represents environmentally healthy and safe materials regulated by the company. It also verifies the energy efficiency of production and manufacturing processes. All Cradle-to-Cradle materials are water-efficient and conserve freshwater resources.

Similar to the FSC certification, the Rainforest Alliance label signifies products produced without forest or farm degradation. All products with the certification are environmentally, economically and socially sustainable. Construction companies can source various certified materials, enhancing the efficiency and ecological protection associated with production.

Bamboo

When searching for sustainable materials, construction professionals may choose bamboo over the wood-alternative. The bamboo plant generates 12 times more building material than traditional trees. It grows exponentially fast, expanding over 33,000 feet in 20 years.

Additionally, bamboo is stronger than concrete and steel, making it ideal for constructing sturdy buildings. It also helps with climate change prevention because of its high carbon filtration properties. Bamboo converts more emissions into oxygen than other vegetation, reducing atmospheric degradation.

Cellulose Insulation

Construction companies may also source recycled materials, further reducing their environmental impact. Conventional insulation products have a longstanding history with pollution and ecological harm. Environmental engineers developed a solution to insulation’s adverse effects, developing a cellulose-based alternative.

The material derives from recycled newspapers. Manufacturers treat the paper with a fire-retardant solution, restricting damage from ignition, pests and mold. When installed nationally, cellulose insulation may eliminate 3.2 million tons of landfill-consuming newspaper.

Non-VOC Paint

Builders should always use paint without volatile organic compounds (VOC) when reducing their environmental impact. VOCs emit indoor fumes, generating adverse ecological and human health effects. The emissions create atmospheric degradation, contributing to climate change.

Outdoor VOC containing paints can flake and chip, polluting local ecosystems. Stormwater run-off carries the material to the ocean, endangering marine species. Companies can eliminate their contribution to ecological harm by utilizing non-VOC paints.

Modular Construction

Another sustainability measure construction companies may engage with is modular production. Modular construction requires a large warehouse and a reliable parts manufacturer. When locating a manufacturer, companies must evaluate their reputation.

You may source your materials from the manufacturer if their products and practices align with your eco-conscious values. Then, companies can utilize the goods to develop portions of buildings in a singular location. Modular construction is more sustainable than other forms of production.

Rather than traveling to and from a site daily, construction workers limit their transportation emissions by conducting various jobs in one place. They may additionally reuse old or excess materials from other projects, eliminating waste production. Off-site construction takes nearly half the amount of production time as on-site building.

The Future of Construction

The Paris Agreement and other global sustainability efforts are revolutionizing the construction industry. When companies take sustainability measures, the environment can heal and humans remain protected. They may also increase their overall business by catering to eco-consumers and reducing future government fines.

Author Bio:

Jane is the editor-in-chief of Environment.co where she covers green technology, sustainable building and environmental news.