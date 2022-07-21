Wednesday, June 8th 2022, marked the one year anniversary since the ‘International Organisation for Standardisation’ introduced ISO 45003 (2021) into the Global workplace, including Australia.

In that 12-month period, worksites across Australia will have undoubtedly endured countless injuries, tragically some ending up as fatalities, most likely as a result of physical and mental health related workplace incidents.

ISO 45003 (2021) Occupational health and safety management – Psychological health and safety at work – Guidelines for managing psychosocial risks, provides guidance on the management of psychosocial risks and promoting well-being at work as part of an occupational health and safety (OH&S) management system.

  • The definition of psychosocial risks: combination of the likelihood of occurrence of exposure to work-related hazard(s) of a psychosocial nature and the severity of injury and ill-health that can be caused by these hazards.
  • The definition of well-being at work: fulfilment of the physical, mental, social and cognitive needs and expectations of a worker related to their work.

ISO 45003 (2021) is intended to be used together with ISO 45001 (2018), which contains requirements and guidance on:

  • planning, implementing, reviewing, evaluating and improving an OH&S management system
  • highlighting that the organisation is responsible for the OH&S of workers and others who can be affected by its activities
  • including promoting and protecting their physical and psychological health

A cursory review of the Jas-ANZ website (1/7/2022), relating to the ‘Top 10 Construction Companies in Australia in 2021’, (as compiled by ‘The Urban Developer’), indicates that only 4 of the Top 10 have actually applied for and received ISO Certification for ISO 45001 (2018). However none having then gone on to complete ISO Certification for ISO 45003 (2021):

  • Ranked 2nd: Multiplex (Sydney):     ISO 45001 (2018) √;  ISO 45003 (2021) X
  • Ranked 3rd: Built (Sydney):               ISO 45001 (2018) √;  ISO 45003 (2021) X 
  • Ranked 5th: ADCO (Sydney):             ISO 45001 (2018) √;  ISO 45003 (2021) X
  • Ranked 7thHickory Group (Melb): ISO 45001 (2018) √;  ISO 45003 (2021) X
  • Ranked 1st: Lendlease (Sydney):         ISO 45001 (2018) X;  ISO 45003 (2021) X
  • Ranked 4th: Hutchinson (Brisbane):   ISO 45001 (2018) X;  ISO 45003 (2021) X
  • Ranked 6th: ICON (Melb):                     ISO 45001 (2018) X;  ISO 45003 (2021) X
  • Ranked 8th: Hansen Yunken (Melb):  ISO 45001 (2018) X;  ISO 45003 (2021) X
  • Ranked 9th: Kane (Melb):                     ISO 45001 (2018) X;  ISO 45003 (2021) X
  • Ranked 10th: Deicorp (Sydney):          ISO 45001 (2018) X;  ISO 45003 (2021) X

(Source: https://register.jas-anz.org/certified-organisations)

ISO 45003 (2021) is concerned with all types of impacts on health, safety and well-being at work.

ISO 45003 (2021) also includes information on what is important for organisations to consider in relation to:

  • raising awareness of psychosocial risks
  • developing competence in the management of psychosocial risks
  • supporting the recovery and return to work of affected workers
  • planning for and responding to emergency situations

The benefits far outweigh the outcomes associated with an attitude of apathy towards managing psychological health in the workplace.

If you or anyone you know needs help, contact the following organisations:

·         Mates in Construction 1300 22 4636 (construction worker focus)

·         Lifeline 13 11 14

·         BeyondBlue 1800 512 348

 

