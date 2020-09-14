Two of Australia’s leading civil construction firms will play a critical role in the upgrade a major upgrade of Auckland’s rail network after being award the contract for early contractor involvement in the project.

A joint venture of Melbourne based civil construction firms John Holland and McConnell Dowell has been awarded the Early Contractor Involvement for the Papakura to Pukekohe Electrification Project (P2P) by KiwiRail in Auckland.

Set to form part of a $6.8 billion New Zealand Upgrad Program the project will see the electrification of 19 kilometres of track between Auckland’s southern stations Papakura and Pukekohe along with two additional platforms at an upgraded Pukekohe station and future proofing for additional lines.

Specially, the project will include:

  • Extending the overhead power system from Papakura to Pukekohe
  • Existing track and signalling upgrades
  • Redeveloping Pukekohe station to allow for more services and longer trains
  • A new substation and train stabling facilities
  • Future proofing the rail corridor and enabling works for new stations along the route

The project is part of the $NZ6.8 billion New Zealand upgrade program  which involves investments across road, rail, public transport, walking and cycling infrastructure across major growth areas across Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Platny, Wellington, Canterbury and Queenstown.

The program is a critical part of the Government’s efforts to reboot the economy in the wake of COVID 19.

John Holland Executive General Manager – Rail, Steve Butcher welcomed the announcement.

“This is a wonderful initiative that will help provide much needed support for Auckland’s economy, while delivering customer-focused public transport improvements,” he said.

McConnell Dowell Managing Director for New Zealand and Pacific, Fraser Wyllie agrees, saying that the project will support New Zealand’s economic recovery and deliver a safe and sustainable network upgrade.