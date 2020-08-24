With the world changing around us in the past months. Have you been focused on the Leaders that stand out and those who just get it wrong?  It’s like a guessing game for many!

I’m a Kiwi who has lived in Australia most of her life, and love the way that Jacinda Ardern has led NZ out of the Virus challenges. She was tough about Lockdown. But countered this ask with a nightly Q&A from concerned Kiwis. She handled requests, suggestions and family challenges with genuine care and concern.

Jacinda leads with her head held high. And what a great role model she is as a Leader in these challenging times.

So, as a design professional I have a suggestion to make for those who aspire to Leadership roles.  There has never been a better time to get in touch with your Leadership Alter Ego and let her out. The world needs more women who are not afraid to challenge the conventions of masculine leadership in particular during these times of change, fear and shut down.

Start, by giving yourself a goal to read and research more books and articles on impressive leaders. Then distill down the features, and styles that has made them stand out. There will be a pattern. Did you know that the Leaders you are drawn to connect with hidden parts of yourself? We all have Leadership potential but sometimes it needs present day disfunction for brave people to have the guts and courage to stand up and move ahead.

Check out these Leadership Gifts.

  1. Passion and purpose. Without passion and purpose a Leader is stuck in the starting blocks. A Passionate Leader is able to communicate to their audience and team the unbounded Purpose and Direction of their organization. In ways that move people out of the challenges of this year and the future. Creating a sense of possibility.
  2. This gift or personality structure is necessary in authentic Leadership. There are going to be times of brilliance and times of failure. And true leaders are able to rise above the tough situations and support teams and individuals within their organization. Think of Jacinda again. How she handled the Mosque shooting and the Island volcano last year. She stood her ground with no social media and compassion for those connected with the tragedies.
  3. Visionary thinking. Imagine a world where you can put on your Google glasses, and bring to life design in ways never contemplated. Creating a sense of new directions, with projects that excite and inspire your team and clients. Visionary leaders stand out as smart Risk takers too. Especially for the coming months, years as buildings are redesigned due to more people working from home.

Now is an important time to ask yourself where could I take my Leadership Skills and stand up with my head held high? How can I provide new thinking and direction for a world that keeps changing and will never be where it was at the beginning of 2020?

 

